Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Is Totally JACKED; Is He Now A Member of the Fascist Far Right?

Gotta give it to Zuckerberg… he’s looking JACKED.

Facebook / Meta founder and lefty Mark Zuckerberg has apparently gone all in on the prospect of fighting Elon Musk in a cage fight.

A new photo of the social media CEO dropped Tuesday, showing off an impressive physique. In the fit pic, Zuck can be seen with UFC stars Israel ‘Stylebender’ Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.

Call him nerd all you want but Zuck might be able to kick all of our asses pic.twitter.com/eljzHLOz5T — OutKick (@Outkick) July 11, 2023

Admittedly, most of us rooting for Elon Musk surely thought that the Tesla CEO’s height and weight difference (6’2″, 205 lbs.) could serve as an advantage over the 5-foot-7 Zuck.

With a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu blue belt on his waist and a new toned physique, it may be time to go all in on Zuckerberg winning this potential fight.

Now the question does loom…

Is Mark Zuckerberg a member of the far-right?

We ask this question not out of the curiosity of our own minds, but due to the standard set by MSNBC, which proclaimed that everyone who cares about fitness is either a conservative or a member of the radical political right.

Seriously. OutKick’s Bobby Burack wrote on the whole ordeal.

Since the Left’s mission is to ruin everything, they got their greasy talons on the concept of fitness and have now deemed it as a sign of early onset fascism.

It’s still not as harmful to a person’s long-term health as obesity but MSNBC would rather you be fat than a hot, svelte fascist.

If you’re wondering whether these folks on the Left are well (mentally or physically) … they’re clearly not. So kudos to Zuckerberg for putting in the hours to train and diet with fellow fascists as a means to get in the best shape of his life.