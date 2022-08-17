Facebook, Which Removed Posts for Biden Admin, to Police Content Ahead of 2022 Midterms Using its 2020 Policies

Facebook will reinforce its 2020 misinformation policy ahead of the 2022 midterms, Meta announced.

Meta says the measures would be stauncher than the policies during the 2018 midterms because Facebook considered its policies in 2020 more effective. Let that sit for a moment.

Facebook explains the mission is to “prevent election and voter interference.” That’s right. Facebook, which studies say interfered in the 2020 election by suppressing an accurately-reported Hunter Biden laptop story, has again granted itself policing power over the conversation.

Similarly, Twitter announced last week that it’d moderate political content surrounding the 2022 midterms to prevent the spread of disinformation.

Aside from the press, there isn’t an industry with less credibility to decipher facts from misinformation than social media.

In a column on Monday, we documented how social media has relied on the Biden administration to censor content. Social media has acted more like a government agency than a private industry:

Biden Admin is trying to intercept ideas contradictory to its messaging. Social media is acting as a government agency, not a private industry. WH pressured Twitter to ban @AlexBerenson & Facebook remove posts questioning vaccine effectiveness. Column:https://t.co/3Uv1YNZ6Ma — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) August 15, 2022

We discussed the ramifications of Big Tech working on behalf of the government:

“Social media services have established an ability to manipulate perceptions of reality through rigged algorithms, disproportionate promotion of political opinions, and likely a bunch of NPC bots amplifying posts. Anonymous employees make editorial decisions about which links to populate, bury, and label.”

And:

“Tech platforms are now the most prevalent form of messaging in the country. They are the de-facto editors of the press, the arbiters of truth and propaganda. There’s hardly a greater asset to wield for a regime that appointed a disinformation czar.

“The most realistic equivalent to an Orwellian society is one in which the government can intercept the publication of ideas contradictory to its prevailing narrative — the Biden administration’s precise mission when it pressured Twitter to dispose of a practicing journalist.

“That’s the White House communicating with a social media platform in the context of not a private company, but an agent to Joe Biden’s government.”

Last August, then-press secretary Jen Psaki said the White House had flagged several posts for Facebook to take down because the administration considered the messages “misinformation.” Subsequently, we learned Facebook removed posts that questioned the government’s assertion that mRNA vaccines would stop the spread of COVID-19.

It turns out that the vaccine did not stop the spread of coronavirus, nor did it work in the manner that government officials promoted.

Facebook stopped the spread of not misinformation but information.

Leaked emails also reveal that Facebook founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was in contact with longtime liar Dr. Fauci ahead of Facebook’s decision to remove posts suggesting COVID-19 originated in a Wuhan lab.

Facebook prevented the public from posting the truth about COVID, the vaccine, and Hunter Biden. Yet the social media service plans to double down on its content moderation in response.

Unfortunately, there isn’t an alternative social media platform to offset Facebook’s political motivations. Amazon torpedoed the right-leaning Parler following the events of Jan. 6. Donald Trump’s Truth Social has failed to make a dent in the marketplace. And Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube align with Facebook’s approach.

The demand for Elon Musk to take control of Twitter as a counterpunch should reach a height this fall.

Meta concludes it has hundreds of staffers focused on the midterms spread across 40 teams, including a “network of independent fact-checking partners.”

So if you have questions, concerns, or thoughts that run afoul of the prevailing narrative — keep them off Facebook until the end of the midterms.