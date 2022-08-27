F1’s Busy Weekend In Belgium Headlined By Announcements, Engine Penalties

Formula One is back in Belgium hoping to make up for what became a farcical 2021 Grand Prix, that included one lap and half points.
The Spa-Francorchamps circuit nestled in the Ardennes Forest is a fan favorite and has a few reprofiled corners that were already giving some drivers issues.
The first day of the race weekend was already more interesting than last season’s rain-soaked semi-Grand Prix. There were announcements galore and crop of fresh engine penalties for two championship hopefuls.
Alfa Romeo Leaving F1
Alfa Romeo was one of the earliest names in Formula 1 and has been on and off the grid over the years. They returned most recently in 2018, but have announced that their name will not appear on the grid after 2023.
The current iteration of Alfa Romeo is a commercial and technical partnership with Sauber Motorsport. While the relationship between the team and the Italian automaker goes deeper than just the name, the team isn’t a full-on works team like a Mercedes or Ferrari.
“Since the economic and industrial turnaround of the brand will be achieved in 2022, Alfa Romeo will now evaluate among the many opportunities on the table, and decide which will be the best one to sustain the long-term strategy and the positioning of the Brand,” they said in a statement.
Losing a big brand like Alfa Romeo isn’t great for F1, but fortunately, another one announced its F1 plans.
Audi Will Enter F1 In 2026
Formula 1’s released the next generation of engine regulations over the summer break. One of the main goals was to keep costs down to entice new manufacturers into the series.
That already seems to have worked as German manufacturer Audi announced their plan to enter Formula 1 as an engine supplier starting in 2026.
Audi is part of Volkswagen Group. What’s interesting is that so is Porsche. They’re believed to be close to a deal for a partnership with Red Bull.
The Red Bull-Porsche announcement hasn’t been made yet but it was alluded to. Volkswagen brass confirmed that the Audi and Porsche F1 projects will be completely separate.
You Get An Engine Penalty And You Get An Engine Penalty
It was like Oprah Winfrey was handing out the engine penalties this weekend. Seven drivers will be taking new power unit parts resulting in grid drops, including championship leader, Max Verstappen.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc — currently second in the driver standings — will also start from the back of the grid. He took new components related to the power unit’s electrical energy system, namely a new MGU-K and energy storage.
Also taking penalties are McLaren’s Lando Norris, Alfa Romeo’s Valteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, and Haas’ Mick Schumacher.
Many teams have opted to take the inevitable engine penalties at Spa for a reason. It’s a track suitable for overtaking, allowing teams to make up lost ground.
Qualifying will be extra important with so many drivers taking penalties. A strong showing on Saturday will help minimize the points damage.
