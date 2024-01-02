F1 Team Formerly Known As Alfa Romeo Is Now Called Stake F1 And They Got Noted Sports Curse-Bringer Drake To Make The Announcement

Videos by OutKick

We now know one of the new names coming to the Formula 1 grid in 2024 with the Drake-delivered news that Sauber will be known as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber for 2024 and 2025.

But we’ll probably just call them Stake. That full name is a bit wordy, but lucky for them it will only be in use for two seasons.

Sauber has been in Formula 1 for more than two decades, only they’ve done at times under different names. Most recently, the Swiss-based team was known as Alfa Romeo, and come 2026 they will function as Audi’s works team. So, they needed a new name in the interim, and now they have it.

Stake is a betting, entertainment, and lifestyle brand. They’ve already partnered with the UFC and some English Premier League teams. They also work with Drake, and the Canadian rapper revealed the F1 team’s new name.

Cool. In this very celebrity-focused era of Formula 1, what team wouldn’t want to announce something like that with one of the biggest celebrities in the world?

However… if this team isn’t setting themselves up to be the next victims of the fabled Drake Curse, then I don’t know who is.

Will Stake F1 Be Formula 1’s Next Drake Curse Victim

We’ve already seen teams get whacked by the Drake Curse in F1 before. Rewind to the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc looked primed to breeze to an easy victory until his power unit completely crapped out while he was in the lead.

Well, take a guess who placed a $300,000 (Canadian) bet — through Stake, no less — on Leclerc to win that Grand Prix.

Nelly…

Just kidding; it was Drake.

Drake placed a bet of 300 000 on Charles Leclerc as it was a safe option guaranteed return and he lost it because the Ferrari had a power unit failure 😭 talk about bad luck pic.twitter.com/smLacf8Vf6 — THESLIMEGOD (@screwedshit) May 23, 2022

2023 was not a great year for the team now known as Stake F1. I imagine things will be a bit better as they prepare for the Audi takeover in two years. But, if one of their cars breaks down heading into Turn 1 in Bahrain or some other kind of disaster happens, we’re all going to blame Drake.

