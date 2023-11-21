Dealers At The Wynn Hauled In Outrageous Amount Of Tips With F1 In Las Vegas

Videos by OutKick

F1 was great for business in Las Vegas when it came to action in casinos.

The racing event took Sin City by storm last weekend, and brought in lots of wealthy people from around the globe.

All eyes were on Vegas to see how it’d go. I was there in August, and it was nonstop complaining about how much F1 was disrupting the city.

Well, while there were definitely disruptions, it was great for business when it came to dealers cashing in.

Latest Las Vegas trip in the books:



– Porn star chaos

– I suffered a serious injury

– I found a badass bar with a 9/11 memorial

– We nearly threw punches



Some names and details have been removed or redacted to protect national security.



Enjoy:https://t.co/BtN2sJyPS8 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2023

Las Vegas casino dealers cash in with F1 in Sin City.

Las Vegas Locally, a local Vegas news blog, reported Monday that dealers at the Wynn cashed in to the tune of $700,000 in tips Saturday.

That broke down to roughly $2,000 per dealer. That’s five times what they’d generally earn. To make matters more interesting, Las Vegas Locally reported $400,000 of tip money came from one individual.

I love Vegas, but you’ll never see me or anyone in the crew ever be that generous (We’re all blue-collar, of course).

"A normal Saturday is about $350-$400 per dealer. This weekend set records for Wynn dealers, highest tokes in their 18 year history."



(Thanks @F1) — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) November 20, 2023

The Wynn was also not the only casino that apparently had a flood of cash hit the tables. Las Vegas Locally also reported the Cosmopolitan table dealers received $311,000 in tips the Friday night before the F1 race.

Cosmopolitan table games dealers dropped $311,000 in tips last night. Low 4 figures share for every dealer.



Formula 1 is awesome. — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) November 18, 2023

F1 brings huge money to Vegas.

While the F1 race might have thrown a wrench in how the city operates by shutting down The Strip, there’s no doubt it also brought plenty of people with big money to spend.

For those of you who don’t know, the Wynn is where the richest of the rich stay. It’s also the most secure and safest hotel in the city, which is a major selling point for high net worth individuals.

Vegas, while great, has some shady people in it. The Wynn provides a great experience and great protection. While I’ve never stayed there (again, blue-collar and all), I have spent some time there. It’s truly awesome, and I’m not surprised at all that people who can afford to stay there threw down huge cash for tips. The entire experience is crafted to serve the needs of the wealthiest people in Las Vegas, and it exceeds all expectations.

I heard a bunch of dealers complain about F1 coming to town when I was there in August. I’d sure love to get there thoughts now! Also, folks, I suggest you always take care of your dealer. Makes the experience much more fun for everyone involved.

Wynn dealers took in a massive amount of money in tips with F1 in Las Vegas. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Were you at the race in Las Vegas or just a fan of Sin City in general? Shoot me your thoughts and experiences to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.