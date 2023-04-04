F1 Fan Hit By Debris From His Favorite Driver, Doesn’t Get To Keep It

Videos by OutKick

An F1 fan at this past weekend’s Australian Grand Prix — which was insane, by the way — was hit by debris from his favorite driver’s car, leaving him with a laceration on his forearm.

No, he didn’t get to take home the piece of debris either.

The incident happened on Lap 54 when Haas’ Kevin Magnussen clipped one of the walls around Melbourne’s Albert Park Circuit which shredded his right rear tire of VF-23.

The incident involving Kevin Magnussen that led to our third restart of the day! 💥#AusGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/PLxHFsZMhK — Formula 1 (@F1) April 2, 2023

It looks to have shredded the wheel rim too. You can see what looks like a piece of the outside edge missing, but we know it came off because it wound up in the crowd.

According to Australian TV reporter Teegan Dolling, the piece of shrapnel hit F1 fan Will Sweet square in the forearm.

JUST IN: Will Sweet was hit by his favourite driver @KevinMagnussen’s flying debris in yesterday’s race. It left a deep cut on his arm. He didn’t even get to keep the mangled metal – other fans took off with it. @sunriseon7 #7newsmelb #GrandPrix2023 pic.twitter.com/OfC6Z0S3mL — Teegan Dolling (@tdolling) April 2, 2023

Conincendeitnally, she reported that K-Mag is Sweet’s favorite driver (although in that case, the Mercedes shirt is rather interesting).

Haas’ Kevin Magnussen waves to fans ahead of the 2023 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. (Photo by Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images)

Sweet Didn’t Get To Keep The Shrapnel That Hit Him

Unfortunately, Sweet didn’t get to take the piece of wheel rim home as a memento. No, it wasn’t because Haas wanted it back to help them stay under the budget cap (they don’t need help with that anyway) it was because other fans took it.

That’s poor form. There’s an unwritten rule that if you stop a piece of racecar shrapnel with your body you get to keep it. That’s worse than catching a puck or a foul ball and not handing it to the kid or hot chick sitting behind you. you just don’t do it.

Although, maybe the rules are different in Australia. Winter is summer and summer is winter down there. The water drains clockwise too, at least that’s what I learned from The Simpsons.

Here’s to a speedy recovery for Will Sweet. Also, let this be a reminder for all race fans to pay attention anytime there are cars on the track.

