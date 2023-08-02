F1 Driver Yuki Tsunoda Is Pumped That Strong Belgian Grand Prix Means It’s Negroni Time

Videos by OutKick

AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda had a strong weekend in Belgium during which the third-year driver out of Japan managed to steal a point for his team, which is currently wallowing away at the bottom of the constructors’ standings.

A result like that can mean only one thing: it’s officially Negroni time.

Tsunoda — easily one of the biggest characters on the grid these days —revealed his celebratory beverage of choice during a post-race interview on the F1 Nation podcast.

“I am very happy. Now I can have a negroni finally, which is kind of a routine whenever I score points. Other than that we save for Negroni for the next points,” Yuki explained.

It had been a long time since Tsunoda got to down an Italian cocktail of gin, vermouth, and bitters. He hadn’t scored points since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which was held during the last weekend in April.

That’s not really through any fault of his own. AlphaTauri’s car is just at the opposite end of the spectrum from the one used by its sister team Red Bull. While Red Bull’s RB19 is possibly the most dominant F1 car ever built, the AT04 is slow and temperamental.

However, since swapping Nyck de Vries for Daniel Ricciardo the team seems to have taken a step in the right direction. They seemed a bit better in Hungary and then were back in the points in Belgium. They’re going to need many more steps in the right direction. AlphaTauri is currently 6 points behind Alfa Romeo for P9 in the constructors’ standings.

Still, let’s hope Yuki enjoys that well-deserved Negroni.

Plus, it seems like a big-brain move to score cocktail points right before the summer break. More time to celebrate.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle