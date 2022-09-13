F1 Driver Alex Albon Suffered Temporary Respiratory Failure After Appendectomy

Last weekend, Williams Formula One driver Alex Albon was ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix due to appendicitis.

On Monday, his team released an update on the Thai-British driver’s condition which revealed a harrowing complication.

An update on Alex Albon.#WeAreWilliams — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) September 12, 2022

Williams released a written statement saying that Albon had suffered from a post-operative issue with the anesthetic used during his procedure. This led to respiratory failure which the team noted is a “known but uncommon complication.”

“He made excellent progress overnight and was able to be removed from mechanical ventilation yesterday morning,” the statement reads. “He has now been transferred to a general ward and is expected to return home tomorrow. There were no other complications.”

The statement mentioned that Albon’s focus is now on recovering in time for the Singapore Grand Prix at the end of the month.

Albon Has Been Driving Well Since Arriving At Williams

Albon has had a solid season. While he has only 4 points to his name, he’s behind the wheel of the weakest car on the grid.

Alex Albon was forced out of the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis but could be back for the Singapore Grand Prix at the end of the month. (Photo by Peter J Fox/Getty Images)

Albon’s substitute in Italy was 2021 Formula E World Champion and Mercedes reserve driver Nyck De Vries, who had a stellar drive at Monza. De Vries made it to Q2 after just one practice session. He ultimately started in the top 10 after penalties sent others tumbling down the grid.

De Vries finished in P9 nabbing 2 points on his debut.

Albon recently signed a multi-year deal to return to Williams after this season. De Vries could take over for Williams’ other driver Nicholas Latifi, who has yet to score a point this season.

An Albon/De Vries lineup would be strong, so long as Williams designs a better car in 2023.

