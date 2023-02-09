‘F***’ – Travis Barker Reacts After Tearing Finger Ligaments During Blink-182 Rehearsals

Videos by OutKick

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker injured his hand and finger on Wednesday during band rehearsals and summed it up with the most famous four-letter word of all time: “F***.”

The punk rock husband of Kourtney Kardashian tweeted to fans to let them know that he “Smashed his finger” during Blink-182 rehearsals and it resulted in him not only dislocating a finger, but also tearing some ligaments.

I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments 🤬 — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) February 8, 2023

Immediately after it happened, Barker summed up the pain and also the realization that the drummer – who ya know, relies on his fingers and hands to make a living, in the most relatable way possible:

Fuck — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) February 7, 2023

BLINK-182’S ORIGINAL MEMBERS ARE REUNITING

The news doesn’t come at an ideal time as Blink is about ready to head out on an overseas tour in just a few weeks. Although the extent of the ligament injury isn’t known, torn ligaments in the finger can take anywhere from two to 10 weeks to recover. The band leaves in less than a month to begin its world tour.

Besides the injury, the timing isn’t ideal for Blink either.

That’s because the band is reuniting with the original three members for the first time. This after former guitarist and founding member Tom Delonge went to go chase UFO’s and work on other music projects such as Angels and Airwaves. The Internet and Emo’s like myself lost our minds when Blink announced that Delonge would be returning to the band and reuniting for the first time since 2015.

However, it’s unclear if Barker is able to rehearse – something that the band presumably needs to do since they haven’t played together in years.

… That is, if we weren’t talking about Travis Barker here.

Travis Barker injured himself during rehearsals. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/WireImage)

(Instagram: Travis Barker)

BARKER IS A BEAST ON THE DRUMS

Not only is Travis known as one of the best living drummers on the planet, but I have no doubt that the adrenaline will be able to push him through these shows.

He also has the track record to prove it.

Back in 2006, Barker broke his right arm during a music video taping.

At the time, he had joined forces with Hoppus in a side project called “+44.”

So what did Barker do?

HE PLAYED WITH ONE HAND AND ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT!!!

Look at him live on The Late Show with David Letterman. Dude sounds better with one arm than drummers that have been playing for years do with two!

Here’s Barker practicing with one arm as well.

You think that a couple torn ligaments and a finger injury is going to stop THAT guy from reuniting with the band that he has sold 50 million albums with?

Blink-182 has a world tour that is hitting all the major markets in the United States this summer. It will be promoting its upcoming album that is due out in 2023. You can listen to the first single called, “Edging” here: