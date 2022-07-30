Exposing LA Animal Services’ Inhumane Practices

Dogs under the care of LA Animal Services are going weeks if not months without being walked or taken out of their crates.

Claudio Kusnier, a volunteer at the West and East Valley Shelter who has since been suspended for talking to the media, and K911resQ founder and president, Sabrina Somma, joined Tomi Lahren to discuss what these shelters are doing to make it so difficult to save dogs.

Somma said there are about three rescue coordinators that she works with that are fantastic.

“I sent them an email and they shoot it back and we get the dog out and I’m on my way to the vet, but the rest of them, I just can’t. It takes an act of God just to get a message back,” she said. “I spend all day on hold. It’s nearly impossible.”

After the shelter deemed a dog unadoptable and basically a lost cause, Kusnier took a dog out of his crates and actually interacted him. “But they told you that this dog was essentially just euthanize them. He’s aggressive, he’s mean. Is that the case?” Tomi asked.

“What the shelter started doing at some point was they made everybody take fear-free shelter, training,” Kusnier detailed. “Supposed to be, you know, how to handle fearful dogs and behavioral dogs using high value treats to get the dogs out of their kennels to help the dogs out.

“But so this dog was they had this dog scored as a FAS5, which is the highest level of fear, anxiety and stress, which means this dog growls in barks. He shows his teeth, his eyes and pupils are dilated and he lunges with intent to bite. That’s how this dog was described from behind the kennel door,” he said. “You can see, at this time, it’s extremely friendly. Obviously, this is just one example. You know, this dog should not be evaluated on his kennel presence. He should be evaluated outside of these kennels.”

These dogs are WRONGLY labeled “vicious” and then euthanized. LA Animal Services needs to answer for this.

