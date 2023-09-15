Expect Low Total In Virginia Vs. Maryland

Videos by OutKick

Virginia vs. Maryland, 7:00 ET

College Football Week 3 has already started and we are getting a taste on Friday night. There are three games and all of them are actually pretty interesting, but I’ve circled one that I really like that is taking place in a matchup between Virginia and Maryland. Not only will this be fun to watch, but I think we have a good chance to take down this bet as well.

Virginia isn’t really known as a football school, and with two straight losses to open the season, they won’t be known as one any time soon either. They opened the season against Tennessee – a game that they really didn’t have much of a chance in. The next game was one they probably should’ve been able to win against James Madison, but they fell 36-35. They did have a chance to win the game with roughly 50 seconds remaining. Unfortunately, their drive fell short and they dropped the game. Their defense has been shredded most of this season as they’ve allowed over 220 yards both through the air and on the ground. Their running game really hasn’t made much progress – part of that is being behind in the Tennessee game, but it also just isn’t a strong suit of the Cavaliers. I don’t think they will have much of a shot against Maryland, but in order to win, they have to stop the Maryland running game. Unfortunately through he first two games they haven’t proven they can do that.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 24: Taulia Tagovailoa #3 of the Maryland Terrapins throws a first half pass while playing Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Maryland has started opposite of Virginia. I’d also say they aren’t known as a football school, but their program does seem more respectable than Virginia’s. Maryland is off two a 2-0 start and has put up 38 points in both of the games. Their offense has been on fire as they’ve accumulated almost 500 yards in both games and do it with a fairly balanced attack. On the season, they are averaging 285 passing yards and 204 rushing yards. Defensively, they are still giving up a bit more than I expect their team to allow. Luckily the Terrapins should be able to focus on just the air game and that might stop the one-dimensional offense of Virginia. I am pretty impressed with Maryland through the first two games and think the continuity they have should also be a benefit in this game. Their quarterback, Taulia Tagovailoa, has been racking up yardage already and has a lot of gifts that should allow him to torch this bad Virginia defense.

I can’t see this game going over the total. My biggest concern would be that Maryland pushes the game over, but I think their defense should stop Virginia from making much progress offensively. It isn’t that Maryland has that great of a defense, it really is that Virginia just isn’t that good of a team. I’m thinking that the best play in this game is going to be the under and I’ll take a shot here on a Friday night.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024