Exclusive: Dan Orlovsky’s Contract With ESPN Expiring

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky’s contract with ESPN will expire in the next few months, sources tell OutKick.

Orlovsky’s free agency was a hot topic in media circles during Super Bowl week in Los Angeles, when talents, agents and executives met face-to-face.

ESPN wants to re-sign Orlovsky, seeing him as one of its top NFL commentators. Moreover, the network plans to build around Orlovsky’s chemistry with his NFL Live co-hosts — Laura Rutledge, Mina Kimes and Marcus Spears — for years to come. Orlovsky, Rutledge, Kimes and Spears are all under 40.

At ESPN, Orlovsky co-hosts NFL Live, calls college football games and is a regular on First Take and Get Up.

Sources add that Orlovsky has support from top ESPN executives and is a favorite among powerful, front-facing talents, like Stephen A. Smith.

So to sign Orlovsky away from ESPN will be challenging. However, other networks have a strong interest in him, including Amazon.

Though it’s unlikely Orlovsky would leave television, any of the many gambling companies spending big money on media talents — and they all are — could make Orlovsky an enticing offer. Most recently, DraftKings signed Mike Golic Jr, who had hosted afternoon drive on ESPN Radio, to a relatively lucrative contract.

ESPN declined to comment when reached by OutKick.

