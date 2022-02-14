in Media News, OKTC

Exclusive: Dan Orlovsky’s Contract With ESPN Expiring

updated

Videos by OutKick

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky’s contract with ESPN will expire in the next few months, sources tell OutKick.

Orlovsky’s free agency was a hot topic in media circles during Super Bowl week in Los Angeles, when talents, agents and executives met face-to-face.

ESPN wants to re-sign Orlovsky, seeing him as one of its top NFL commentators. Moreover, the network plans to build around Orlovsky’s chemistry with his NFL Live co-hosts — Laura Rutledge, Mina Kimes and Marcus Spears — for years to come. Orlovsky, Rutledge, Kimes and Spears are all under 40.

At ESPN, Orlovsky co-hosts NFL Live, calls college football games and is a regular on First Take and Get Up.

Sources add that Orlovsky has support from top ESPN executives and is a favorite among powerful, front-facing talents, like Stephen A. Smith.

So to sign Orlovsky away from ESPN will be challenging. However, other networks have a strong interest in him, including Amazon.

Though it’s unlikely Orlovsky would leave television, any of the many gambling companies spending big money on media talents — and they all are — could make Orlovsky an enticing offer. Most recently, DraftKings signed Mike Golic Jr, who had hosted afternoon drive on ESPN Radio, to a relatively lucrative contract.

ESPN declined to comment when reached by OutKick.

Follow Bobby Burack on Twitter.

Written by Bobby Burack

Bobby Burack covers media, politics, and sports at OutKick.

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here