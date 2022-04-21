Ex-USC Player Blasts Trojans, Praises Ohio State

Parker Lewis spent last fall kicking for USC, then entered the transfer portal in December. He’s yet to sign elsewhere, which means that technically, he can return to the Trojans. But going back to Southern Cal is exceedingly unlikely after he criticized the USC football culture.

“The biggest thing I’m looking for is going to a place with obviously rich history and an established culture,” Lewis told Eleven Warriors. “That’s a really big deal to me. I didn’t really have that at USC.”

Lewis connected on 17 of 22 field goals and 23 of 24 extra point attempts in 2021. He’s now seeking to continue his kicking career somewhere other than the historic Coliseum.

Former Trojans kicker Parker Lewis said #OhioState’s spring game had more fans than "any #USC home game I played.” (FREE)https://t.co/2yIpi0fCKj pic.twitter.com/tWh035vGXx — Bucknuts (@Bucknuts247) April 20, 2022

Parker’s in luck. Plenty of schools with a rich football history are lobbying to sign him, including Notre Dame, Ole Miss and Florida. However, it feels like Ohio State, which Lewis perceives as the exact opposite of USC, appears to have a leg up.

“I was telling my dad, there were more fans in (Ohio Stadium) than there were any USC home game I played my freshman and sophomore year,” Lewis recalled about his visit to Columbus. “And that was a spring game.”

“So football is like a religion (in Columbus),” said Lewis. I mean, people would just eat, sleep, breathe it. It was super cool to see how big of a deal it was out here.”

I’m not sure what type of sense of humor Lewis has, but maybe he ought to ask Lincoln Riley if he can have his job back. Ya know, just for kicks.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF