Ex-Texas High School Football Players Killed In Fiery Crash After Chase

Videos by OutKick

Three former Texas high football players were killed Thursday after crashing during a car chase with police.

According to FOX 7 Austin, Phabian Bynaum, 19, Davarius Bynaum, 20, and Malik Thomas, 21, were killed in the fiery crash on US 190 between Cameron and Milano, Texas.

Bynaum was reportedly behind the wheel of the car carrying the three former Cameron High School athletes. A Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore told FOX 7, that a deputy observed their vehicle traveling approximately 20 mph over the speed limit.

Three people are dead after a police pursuit ended in a fiery crash in Milam County. https://t.co/lud1Ml42ig — FOX 7 Austin (@fox7austin) January 27, 2023

The deputy attempted to pull their vehicle over, then took off and a chase ensued.

As the chase went on, Bynaum attempted to pass another vehicle but lost control of the 2015 Dodge Challenger he was driving. A Texas Department of Safety press release indicates that the car careened into a tree. It then rolled through a fence and came to rest in a field where it caught on fire.

The Texas Department of Safety released a statement on the incident.

“Texas State Law requires motorists to pull to the right side of the roadway and stop when approached by an emergency vehicle with lights and sirens activated. Attempting to evade law enforcement in a motor vehicle is not only a felony, it places everyone on the roadways in danger,” they said.

The Community Held A Prayer Vigil For The Three Former Student-Athletes Involved In Chase

Community members struggled to come to grips with the incident and the circumstances that surrounded it.

“Don’t know how to take it at this moment,” said Raquel Huerta, whose daughters were friends with the three men. “God’s helping. What can we do just leave it in God’s hands and help and pray for the families.”

Their former school held a prayer vigil after the incident. There, multiple speakers addressed how the incident had affected the community.

“When I heard the news yesterday, as a parent, my heart ached immediately,” one said.

“This affected the families, but it also affected our community here. Each boy belonged to all of us. These are our kids, our babies,” another said.

In a statement, Superintendent Kevin Sprinkles said that grief counselors would be on hand to speak with students if needed.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle