Ex-Steelers, Jets RB Le’Veon Bell Shows Off Intense Training For Next Boxing Match

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell is keeping himself busy this free agency period.

The ex-NFL star turned amateur boxer has been dedicating himself to the ring, en route to his next official fight against YouTuber JMX.

That’s right, these celebrity boxing matches aren’t going anywhere.

Bell posted a video of his training on Wednesday, showcasing a toned-down physique and questionable ab workout. Seriously, who gets a ripped core from having the ball slammed onto your abdominal area?

Bell is on a mission to prove himself as a legitimate fighter rather than just another celebrity looking for clicks and easy checks.

His previous bouts include a fight against retired UFC middleweight fighter Uriah Hall (lost via unanimous decision) and an exhibition fight against retired NFL running back Adrian Peterson.

Bell knocked Peterson into a dizzying spin for the win.

Bell will face off against JMX on April 21 at the “MF & DAZN: X Series 006” in New Orleans.