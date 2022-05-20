Ex-QB Jay Cutler Was Caught ‘Hooking Up’ With Friend’s Wife

Former Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins QB Jay Cutler is back in the gossip column over allegedly “hooking up” with his good friend/neighbor’s wife.

Multiple outlets have reported that Cutler was discovered partaking in the affair while on a trip with his kids, the couple and their kids.

“Jay went on vacation with his kids and his friend and his wife and their kids,” reported Life & Style. “The husband and Jay are good friends and also neighbors. Their kids are all friends. While they were on the trip, Jay was hooking up with his wife.”

Cutler and ex-wife Kristin Cavallari — who divorced in April 2020 — were split by the time the angered husband discovered the affair; however, Cutler’s buddy noted that he had been aware of extramarital activity involving the former QB for a while.

“The friend reached out to [Cavallari], so that’s how she found out,” the outlet noted. “She just wants to distance herself from all of this.”

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the divorced Cutlers announced on Instagram in 2020.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Cavallari and Cutler divorced over “irreconcilable differences” after a 10-year marriage. While there is no concrete timeline available of the affair, Cutler — in the end — violated a major code of ethics between bros.

