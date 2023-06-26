Ex-Patriots WR Julian Edelman Backs Rob Gronkowski Against ‘Party Animal’ Tag, Calls Other Teammate’s Account ‘Bogus’

Videos by OutKick

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has heard enough stories about Rob Gronkowski’s legacy as a party animal.

The 6-foot-6 former Arizona Wildcat-turned-Patriot was great at two things as an NFL tight end: catching touchdowns from Tom Brady and crushing beer like Gatorade (off the field).

Julian Edelman: Story is Total ‘B.S.’

A former Patriot, Jake Bequette, shared a story about Gronkowski’s partying days. The story prompted Julian Edelman to respond and call the account “fake.”

Bequette claimed Gronk would stumble into practices and games after a hard night of partying. He added that Gronk would often pass out, require an IV and get to work.

“[He] would, like, stagger into the Patriots locker room, key fob in, and go pass out on the training tables in the Patriots training room,” Bequette shared, as relayed by Fox News Digital.

If true, the story’s a testament to Gronk’s supernatural boost from chugging alcohol.

Edelman didn’t see it that way.

FOXBORO, MA – JANUARY 14: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots reacts after the Patriots 34-16 victory over the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Edelman quote-tweeted a report on Bequette’s stories concerning Gronkowski’s drunken antics in his NFL days.

“Story is BS,” Edelman tweeted. “Everyone wants to paint Gronk as a party animal. When in reality he was one of the most dedicated teammates I had.”

Story is BS. Everyone wants to paint Gronk as a party animal. When in reality he was one of the most dedicated teammates I had. https://t.co/mQecYSd4bW — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) June 25, 2023

The ex-wideout first called the story out for its inaccuracies Saturday, noting a Patriots insider rejected the claim.

0% truth to this story. Can confirm. https://t.co/bB9abJ6fFw — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) June 25, 2023

Gronkowski IS Still Great

Edelman’s defense of Gronk speaks to the wideout’s high regard for his teammate, but the reaction didn’t catch Bequette’s tribute to the future Hall of Fame tight end.

Gronkwoski’s partying has rarely gotten in the way of his legacy as arguably the best pass-catching tight end of all time. If anything, Gronkowski’s partying exemplified the excellence of meritocracy in sports, where an athlete’s value is solely determined by his production on the field.

Still, kudos to Edelman for being a good teammate.

Rob Gronkowski talks terrible Patriots pre-draft visit. (Credit: Getty Images)

Gronk, the four-time Super Bowl champion, has all-time career totals at the TE spot, logging 521 career receptions, 7,861 career receiving yards, and 79 career receiving touchdowns.

Party on, Gronk.