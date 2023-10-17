Ex-Patriot Adam Butler Says He Was Disrespected By Bill Belichick

Videos by OutKick

The New England Patriots continued their rapid descent into mediocrity with a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders over the weekend. While Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler — a former Patriot — was surely happy to put that game in the win column, he felt like he had gotten the Rodney Dangerfield treatment from his former coach Bill Belichick.

That is to say, he felt like he got no respect. No respect at all.

After the game, Butler — who spent four seasons in New England — told reporters after the game about how he felt slighted that Belichick didn’t say anything to him after the game.

"Bill didn't have the respect to say anything to me after the game…kind of felt disrespected."#Raiders Adam Butler spent 4 seasons in New England and didn't hold back on Bill Belichick after the game. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/epv9bp4FFF — Logan Reever (@loganreever) October 16, 2023

“It did make me very upset that Bill didn’t even have the respect to say anything to me after the game,” Butler said. “Not even congratulate me, tell me, ‘You look good,’ or, ‘You don’t look good,’ whatever. ‘Kiss my ass,’ something,” he continued.

“He didn’t say anything. Kind of felt disrespected, made me feel bad,” Butler said. “I know Coach Belichick has bigger things to worry about obviously. They’re going through a tough time, but I mean geez, wave, something. But nothing.”

I totally get where Butler is coming from. It’s easy to see how not getting any form of acknowledgment from your old coach wouldn’t feel great.

However, there are a lot of ways one could describe Bill Belichick. “Chatty” is not one of them.

Plus, as Butler alluded to, the current state of his team and the mounting calls for team owner Robert Kraft to give him a pink slip probably would have Belichick less inclined to have a friendly chat than normal.

And he seems less than inclined to have a friendly chat when things are going great.

Butler signed with the Pats as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt. He was part of the 2018 Patriots team that defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LII

