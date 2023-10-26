Ex-NFL RB Rashad Jennings Chalks Terrible ‘Puentin Tarantino’ Answer on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Up To Brain Fart

Videos by OutKick

Former NFL running back Rashad Jennings is trying to explain what led to him giving what was one of the worst answers in game show history during an appearance on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

If you were unaware, Jennings was a contestant on the show alongside fellow former NFLers Marcellus Wiley and Jared Allen.

While trying to solve. a puzzle in the “Rhyme Time” category Jennings found himself staring down a puzzle that read as follows:

DRIVING TO RENO WITH _UENTIN TARANTINO

You don’t have to be a Wheel Watcher to know that this puzzle was an absolute lay-up.

The former Jaguar, Raider, and Giant gave the wheel a spin and could’ve earned himself (or the charity of his choosing) some cash by simply guessing one simple letter. The red-headed step-child of the alphabet, Q.

Instead, he went with its neighbor, P, which meant he thought the answer to the puzzle involved acclaimed director “Puentin Tarantino.”

Former NFL RB Rashad Jennings might have made the worst Wheel Of Fortune guess ever 😅

pic.twitter.com/F1Jq5rKdx1 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 19, 2023

Did you hear the air get sucked out of that studio? His answer landed about as well as a dog fart at a wake.

And speaking of farts, Jennings said this gaffe was all due to some flatulence of the brain variety during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“Well, what happened was, I was wrong,” Jennings said. “I had one of them things you like to call a brain fart, and it happened at the most inopportune time.”

Jennings Blaming His Terrible Answer On A Brain Fart Was A Brilliant Way To Save Face

That’s a smart answer. Too bad he saved his good answer for Kimmel and didn’t use it on Wheel. A brain fart is the best possible explanation. I’ve never heard anyone argue that.

Sorry, I thought the meeting was tomorrow. Brain fart.

Whoops, my bad, I totally forgot to bring my wallet. Brain fart

My mistake, honey, I forgot to pick our son up at soccer practice. Brain fart.

You can’t prove or disprove a brain fart. It’s inarguable. Saying you had one is like a get-out-of-jail-free card for forgetfulness or fleeting stupidity.

“But when that happened and not having the first letter I was just like, ‘uhhhh’ brain fart,” Jennings said, trying to further explain his gaffe. “As soon as it popped up I knew.”

I would hope he knew. You don’t have to be a film buff to know who Quentin Tarantino is. He and his body of work are just part of the pop culture zeitgeist at this point.

I didn’t watch Game of Thrones, but by virtue of being an active member of society, I know that everyone hates the last season because Peter Dinklage left a coffee cup on set or whatever.

It’s a tough break for Jennings in that he’s earned himself in the annals of terrible game show answer history, but kudos to him for having a great sense of humor about it.

