Ex-NFL QB Devlin Hodges Responds To Megan Rapinoe’s Arrogant ‘God’ Comment

Videos by OutKick

Megan Rapinoe, a newly retired women’s soccer player known for her mindless takes, set the internet ablaze after delivering her most arrogant declaration, standing out in her history of obnoxious commentary.

After tearing her Achilles in her last professional soccer match, Rapinoe announced that her injury was proof that “God” doesn’t exist, calling out how crudely her career ended.

“If there was a God, this is proof there isn’t”



Megan Rapinoe after getting injured and leaving the game early.pic.twitter.com/QByyJzoltL — OutKick (@Outkick) November 12, 2023

“I’m not a religious person or anything and if there was a God, like, this is proof that there isn’t,” Rapinoe said. “This is f**ked up. It’s just f**ked up. Six minutes in, and I tear my Achilles.”

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 7: U.S. President Joe Biden presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Megan Rapinoe. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Rapinoe received a swell of backlash for her pompous comment. One guy stepping in to call out the hopeless Rapinoe is former NFL quarterback Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges.

Reacting to a video of Rapinoe’s media moment, Hodges rejected Megan Rapinoe’s claim that the universe revolves around Rapinoe’s injury.

“Wow. For those seeing this,” Hodges posted on X. “Just know there is a God and he has wonderful plans for those that believe in him!”

The rest of the internet agreed with Hodges, with most adding that Rapinoe’s narcissism appeared on full display. And if you ask Rapinoe if her worldview is the correct one, the super woke athlete will boastfully answer, ‘yes.’

CARSON, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 13: Quarterback Devlin Hodges #6 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up ahead of his first career NFL start against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park on October 13, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

The attitudes of both athletes served as complete opposites.

On one side, Devlin Hodges offered fans a positive message behind faith (a strong motivator for many athletes).

Then there’s Rapinoe, who’d probably curse God over a broken nail and throw her fans an anchor if they were drowning. Not the best role model, in our humble opinion. Progressives love to tout a woman like Rapinoe as a role model and bash women of faith like Sage Steele or Riley Gaines, which says more about the progressives’ lack of principles.

Advantage: Duck Hodges.

Gone for good: Megan Rapinoe.

RELATED:

In a world full of Megan Rapinos, be a CJ Stroud:



“I don’t deserve His grace and His mercy, but He still gives it to me and I love Him for that.”



Stroud never ceases to amaze me…



pic.twitter.com/uYiu6gIS67 — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) November 13, 2023