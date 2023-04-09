Ex-NFL Player Aldon Smith Gets One Year In Prison For DUI

Videos by OutKick

Former NFL defensive end Aldon Smith has reportedly been sentenced to one year in prison for DUI.

According to TMZ Sports, Smith pleaded no contest to felony DUI charges that stemmed from a 2021 incident in Redwood City, California. Smith rear-ended a truck that was waiting at a stop sign on a highway off-ramp.

Police said that when they arrived, Smith appeared intoxicated. Adding to that suspicion was the marijuana they reportedly found in his pocket and the rum and vodka bottles in his car.

According to Sports Illustrated, Smith failed a field sobriety test, then was found to have a BAC of .288, which is more than 3 times the legal limit.

Aldon Smith’s promising NFL career was derailed by several run-ins with the law. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The 33-year-old was taken into custody after his latest hearing. Once he serves his one-year sentence, Smith will still have five years of supervised probation upon his release.

He previously served three DUI sentences and also faced domestic battery and assault charges.

Those previous run-ins with the law led to former Missouri Tiger missing four seasons due to suspension. The last time he appeared in an NFL game was during the 2020 season in which he appeared in 16 games for the Dallas Cowboys.

Before that, Smith played four years in San Francisco and one season with the Raiders. He is the 49ers franchise record-holder for most sacks in a single season with 19.5 in 2012. Those numbers also earned him a trip to the Pro Bowl that season.

