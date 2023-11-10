Ex-NFL OL Michael Oher Received $138K For ‘Blind Side’ Movie, Contrary To Shocking Allegations Against Tuohy Family

Videos by OutKick

Michael Oher — the subject of 2009’s “The Blind Side” — alleged that he was tricked into signing a conservatorship with the Tuohy family as a plot for them to make money off his life story and sued the family for “lying” about his conservatorship.

Oher’s allegations threw a wrench in the uplifting story of the Tuohys’ compassion in welcoming a young, troubled Michael Oher into their family and fostering a path to the NFL for the talented offensive lineman.

Well, the ex-NFL player’s case against the Tuohys grows suspicious as new legal documents submitted this week by the Tuohy family’s legal team revealed that they paid Oher $138,311.01 as part of an agreed-upon deal to split the money in five — a payment for the four Tuohy family members and Oher. The amount arrived in 10 installments from June 2007 to April 2023.

Michael Oher Got Paid, Contrary to Claims Against Tuohy Family

Sean Tuohy stated that the family required Oher to sign a conservatorship to enroll him at Ole Miss in 2005.

Oher petitioned to end the agreement in Shelby County Court (TN.), and both sides agreed to end the conservatorship in September.

Oher’s legal filing stated, “Michael Oher discovered this lie to his chagrin and embarrassment in February of 2023, when he learned that the Conservatorship to which he consented on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family, in fact provided him no familial relationship with the Tuohys.”

Michael Oher alleged that he only found out that he wasn’t legally adopted by the Tuohy family in February 2023. (Photo by Matthew Sharpe/Getty Images)

Tuohy Family Blindsided By Oher’s Claims

The Tuohys’ legal representation responded to Oher’s claims and shared that Oher previously asked the family for $15 million, threatening legal action if the family declined.

“By agreement between the family members including Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, their children SJ and Collins as well as Michael Oher, the book and movie proceeds were to be split five ways,” the statement read.

Martin Singer, attorney for the Tuohy family, spoke on Oher’s “shakedown” attempt.

“Anyone with a modicum of common sense can see that the outlandish claims made by Michael Oher about the Tuohy family are hurtful and absurd.

“The idea that the Tuohys have ever sought to profit off Mr. Oher is not only offensive, it is transparently ridiculous.”

More characters involved in this story have stepped up to support the Tuohys against Oher’s litigation.

“The Blind Side” author Michael Lewis previously shared that the Tuohy family’s care for Oher didn’t appear as part of an extortion attempt.

“What I feel really sad about is I watched the whole thing up close,” Lewis said, speaking with The Washington Post. “They showered him with resources and love. That he’s suspicious of them is breathtaking. The state of mind one has to be in to do that — I feel sad for him.”

