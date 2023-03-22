Ex-NBA Player Richard Jefferson Offers Large Reward In Father’s Homicide Case

Videos by OutKick

Former NBA player Richard Jefferson is upping the reward to find the goons responsible for fatally shooting his father in 2018.

Jefferson and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are offering $20,000 in reward money for information on Richard Allen Jefferson’s death. The amount doubled the original reward of $10,000 in 2020.

On Sept. 19, 2018, a drive-by shooter mistook the elder Jefferson and his friends as gang members. The group was gunned down on the Compton street corner, and Jefferson suffered multiple gunshot wounds before succumbing to his injuries at a nearby hospital.

Richard Jefferson and George Hill (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

“Richard was a brother; he was a son,” Jefferson’s brother said, as relayed by TMZ. “He was a father, he was a grandfather who was very much loved.”

LASD Lt. Patricia Thomas held a news conference on Tuesday, encouraging the public to help catch the murders responsible for the 65-year-old’s killer.

LeBron James and Richard Jefferson (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

“Based on the information, it appears Mr. Jefferson was an innocent bystander killed in a senseless act of violence,” Thomas said. “Mr. Jefferson was killed for no reason other than he was being friendly and having a conversation with a few other males that lived in the neighborhood.”

Richard Jefferson played 17 years in the NBA, seen as a reliable three-and-D player. The Houston Rockets drafted Jefferson in 2001 with the 13th overall pick. Jefferson played with eight different teams and won a championship with LeBron James and the Cavaliers in 2016.

(Photo by D. Clarke Evans/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Contact LA County’s Homicide Bureau: 323-890-5500)