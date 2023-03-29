Ex-NBA Player Matt Barnes Blames Kyrie Irving For Ruining Teams

Videos by OutKick

If you were bullish on Kyrie Irving’s trade to the Dallas Mavericks, the return on investment through 16 games hasn’t been great.

The lack of improvement within the Mavs since Irving, a top-5 NBA guard, joined the team has been baffling. Rather than pushing up the Western Conference standings, post-trade, the Mavericks have taken steps back. With Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks have gone 7-9.

Former NBA player Matt Barnes is assessing the situation in Dallas and calling out Irving as “the issue” for the Mavs’ recent slide.

Is Kyrie Irving Really The Problem?

Barnes spoke on the “What’s Burnin'” show to comment on the Maverick’s miserable state and all the Irving buzz.

“Is it a coincidence that every time he goes to a team there’s dysfunction?” said Barnes. “It just seems like everywhere Kyrie goes, there is an issue. Now that could be a coincidence, or it could be that Kyrie is the issue.”

Barnes added, “Again, as great a talent he is, a top-five talent no doubt, but just seems like every time he makes a pit stop, s— gets f—– up. … It’s not hard to draw that kind of conclusion.”

Unfortunately for Irving, the narrative on his impact with teams hasn’t changed much in Dallas. Kyrie continues to enjoy individual success — averaging 26.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists in his 16 games with the Mavs; still, none of it translates to wins.

Kyrie Irving on Luka Doncic: "The kind of nitpicking of judgment of what's going on when someone says 'I'm having human emotions' and then it goes to 'Who's to blame?' And then it starts pointing fingers… That's the aspect that I don't enjoy about this sport at all." pic.twitter.com/B4IFyOk8hq — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) March 27, 2023

From Boston to Brooklyn, Irving’s alleged influence on locker rooms with his off-the-court controversies continues to hold back one of the most dominant point guards in NBA history.

Dallas and star Luka Doncic are certainly invested in Kyrie’s success this season and onward. After failing to mesh with All-Star big man Kristaps Porzingis, Luka will need Kyrie to help turn Dallas’ fortunes around, should they miss the postseason or get dealt an early exit.

With a record of 37-39 and only six games left, the Mavericks are currently the 11th seed in the West. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)