Ex-NBA Player Andrew Bogut Goes After Kendall Jenner’s History of All-Star Break-Ups

A former NBA center backed up some bogus tweets directed at reality star and NBA journeywoman, Kendall Jenner.

Andrew Bogut, the retired center who played for five different teams and won a championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015, went for another dunk on Jenner — on the cusp of break-up rumors between her and Suns All-Star Devin Booker.

Bogut addressed the rumors earlier in the week, posting a heckling tweet asking which NBA team will be next up to bring Jenner for a try-out.

“With the 2022 @NBA draft completion yesterday, one big name has yet to find a home,” Bogut tweeted. “Which team will snap up @KendallJenner??”

Notable in Jenner’s All-Star roster of NBA break-ups are D’Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson, Ben Simmons, Kyle Kuzma, Blake Griffin, and most recently, the Phoenix Suns shooting guard.

He added, “Solid talent, versatile. ?? marks around team culture + habit of endless self promotion. Doctors will need to do medical as body has been banged up.”

With the 2022 @NBA draft completion yesterday, one big name has yet to find a home.



Which team will snap up @KendallJenner ??



Solid talent, versatile.

?? marks around team culture + habit of endless self promotion. Doctors will need to do medical as body has been banged up. — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) June 24, 2022

Bogut, after facing some backlash for critiquing Jenner’s body count, doubled-down on the trolling by crediting Kendall’s “rebounding” skills.

Jenner and Booker had been dating since early 2020.

“I would like to formally apologize for this tweet,” Bogut stated. “My scout take forgot to include the elite level of rebounding. I will do better in the future.”

I would like to formally apologize for this tweet.



My scout take forgot to include the elite level of rebounding.



I will do better in the future. https://t.co/oWdcF1LgaF — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) June 29, 2022

The Kardashian / Jenner family tree continues to build its legacy of high-profile relationships, with veterans such as Khloe and Kim already at the helm of sabotaging a few NBA careers, including former players Kris Humphries, Lamar Odom, and Chicago Bulls big man Tristan Thompson.

Jenner and Booker still appear to be going steady; still, the former has attested to keeping comments on her coincidental streak with NBA talent out of her Mamba mentality when it comes to recruiting new talent.

“I’m not ashamed that I have a type, and I’m also a genuine basketball fan,” Jenner previously mentioned on an episode of the family’s reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela