Ex-ESPN Reporter Allison Williams Shares Emotional Journey About Losing Job Over COVID Jab

Former ESPN reporter Allison Williams shared a powerful account of her former employer’s strict COVID vaccine restrictions that led to her losing her job.

Williams nearly lost everything when the network decided to cut ties over her vaccine reluctance.

On Thursday, Williams took another tall stance against ESPN after they silenced and fired her in 2021.

The network was guilty of abusing its authority, Williams said before the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic on Thursday,

She shared her emotional account of ESPN’s overreach and blind allegiance to the COVID vaccine.

ESPN demonized the unvaxxed, which included a pregnant Williams at the time of the mandates.

Rather than treating her case differently, ESPN subjected Williams to the strict mandate, setting the ultimatum at get vaxxed or get axed.

Now working for Fox Sports, Williams continues to share the ridiculous circumstances that ESPN fabricated to ostracize her over her vaccine opinion.

Allison noted that doctors’ helped her decide to forgo the vaccine; ESPN refused to accept the fact.

The emotional wounds inflicted by the network have not gone ignored by Williams.

In January, Allison Williams announced her decision to sue ESPN for declining her exemption requests at the time.

Williams and ESPN reporter Sage Steele have been open about an unfavorable bias for left-wing politics at the network. They’re hoping to eliminate the political bias at The Mothership and allow people to speak freely.

Here’s What Allison Williams Said Before The Subcommittee

On April 1st, 2021, Disney sent an email to all employees stating that, ‘Getting the vaccine is a personal decision for each of us.’

That position would prove temporary. A few months later, I received a notice from ESPN that effective August 1st, 2021, a COVID vaccine would be required to attend all remote events. This includes all games and remote studio shows.

There would be absolutely no exemptions to this rule.

Shortly thereafter, Disney extended this mandate to all employees, regardless of travel, unless a religious or medical accommodation was approved.

While this mandate was not entirely a surprise, the reality was still hard to fathom and incredibly difficult to process.

As a consequence of this mandate, for the first time in 14 years, I would not be reporting from the sidelines of college football in the fall of 2021.

Regardless, I retained hope that I could still remain an employee at ESPN and work in my capacity as a studio host. This hope hinged on receiving an accommodation on either medical or religious grounds.

Also, during this time, my husband and I were working with fertility specialists in the hopes of having a second child and an already stressful emotional period was exacerbated by the impending uncertainty of my job status.

I contacted my doctor in July and shared with him my concerns regarding the vaccine and my employer’s demand. I receive it to continue working.

Given my good health and our current calendar for conception, he supported my decision to forgo the vaccine. He agreed to provide the necessary documentation to apply for a medical accommodation.

I notified my reporting manager I would be doing so, and we began the process through human resources and legal counsel for ESPN.

I was notified due to the large number of medical exemption requests received, they were having a clinic-wide meeting to discuss how best to handle them. After said meeting, I was informed that as a clinic they would not be providing any medical exemptions for any patients.

Instead, I was referred to the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the CDC website.

Despite my doctor’s acknowledgment that this medical intervention was unnecessary for me as an individual, a blanket approach was taken for all patients, disregarding our specific needs and risks.

I subsequently notified ESPN that I would be modifying from a medical to a religious accommodation request. I had a valid and sincere opposition to this injection in regard to my scheduled IVF [in-vitro fertilization] transfer. I also have valid and sincere religious objections to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The extent and basis of my beliefs were questioned and they were discussed at length with human resources representatives from ESPN.

The sincerity of my religious beliefs was acknowledged, but it was determined I could not continue to be employed without creating an undue burden upon the company. I was given one week to comply and get the injection or be separated from the company. I did not receive the vaccine as my beliefs did not change that week and therefore I was terminated as an employee.

Just like that, newly pregnant, I was stripped of my job, my health insurance, and having my personal and medical decisions be the topic of national news.

It’s hard to explain what it’s like to have so much taken from you for doing what you know in your heart and your mind to be the right thing for you and your family.

The financial toll it took on me and my family and so many like ours was significant. And it is still enduring the lost wages and sacrifices made by families like mine who stood up to the overreaching, unjustified mandates to preserve their autonomy and health can never be fully recovered. But the impact wasn’t just on our livelihoods, it was on our lives.

We were bullied, vilified, slandered and ostracized. Nights were sleepless days consumed by doubt and worry.

Thankfully, my resolve strengthened with constant prayer.

Faith in God and the support of loved ones. As I, like so many others, tried to come to terms with my new reality and reconsider how to provide for my family.

Our own elected government officials shamed us. Anyone who didn’t obediently follow orders to get in line and roll up their sleeves was portrayed as an enemy and a threat, with no regard given to natural immunity, personal convictions, convictions, religious beliefs, or individual health. All valid reasons for declining this injection.

If you were unvaccinated, you were part of the problem.

And that’s why today I hope to be part of the solution to make sure this type of tyranny never happens again in this great country, that we acknowledge the misguided directives and unnecessary harms done to countless Americans, harms caused not by the virus, but by the response.

If we are truly the land of the free, the one thing that should be mandated is that we will never trample the civil liberties and bodily autonomy again.