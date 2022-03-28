Everyone Chastised The Wrong Will Smith On Twitter After The Chris Rock Incident

Will Smith walked on the stage and smacked Chris Rock, reminding everyone that, yes, the Oscars are still a thing.
Then everyone really let Will Smith have it on Twitter, including opinionated ESPN host Stephen A. Smith. Except everyone tagged the wrong Will Smith.
Instead of tagging the actor, who has no Twitter handle, they tagged @willsmith, a self-described “dad and husband” and the “co-host of the Brad and Will Made a Tech Pod.”
VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/j0Z184ZyXa
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 28, 2022
The real Will Smith (or is it the fake?) finally had had enough, and decided to clear the air.
“Real talk, I’m not the person you’re upset/happy with,” @willsmith tweeted. “I make podcasts and video games for a living. At the risk of making people pissed off at me instead of that other guy, the world would be a better place if we stopped answering words with violence.”
Real talk, I’m not the person you’re upset/happy with. I make podcasts and video games for a living.
At the risk of making people pissed off at me instead of that other guy, the world would be a better place if we stopped answering words with violence.
— Will Smith (@willsmith) March 28, 2022
Granted, this Will Smith can’t be all disappointed. He is now getting his 15 minutes of fame. One Twitter user even admonished him for using the name “Will Smith.” Ah, yes. Only in the idiot world of Twitter does someone get yelled at by a complete stranger for using their name as their handle.
— Will Smith (@willsmith) March 28, 2022
Also only in the world of Twitter does everyone just say the first thing that comes to mind, while tagging the person they are verbally attacking, and not even checking to see if it’s the right person. What’s important is that you fire off the tweet full of your generally unwanted and unimportant opinion.
This was, after all, a celebrity spat. Few things are more unimportant than that.
Total BS by @willsmith. If his night is ruined because of this he deserves it. The man has Denzel & Bradley Cooper trying to calm him down. For what? A joke about his wife in G.I. Joe? Come on! The shit was embarrassing! A very very bad look! Love Will. But not after this B.S.
— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 28, 2022
5 CommentsLeave a Reply
Thank God it wasn’t a white guy who was offended by Rock. If a white guy had hit a black guy at the Oscars he’d in Guantanamo by now.
He’s lucky he didn’t hit a real man it would have been game on for that self entitled cocky cheap shot mfer be no strutting away now have him arrested for assault legally you can’t lay hands on because someone says something you don’t like. And I am surprised CR didn’t respond rather than just whine he hit me wow
The best thing I saw was a picture of Will screaming “keep my son’s friends’ girlfriend’s name out yo mouth” lol. His wife is trash anyways who gives a shit.
Real slap but totally planned. Chris Rock leans into it at first. Mouth closed teeth clenched. Then as smith starts he leans away. Watch in slow motion.
Get off Twitter and get a life folks