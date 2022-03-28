in Pop Culture

Everyone Chastised The Wrong Will Smith On Twitter After The Chris Rock Incident

updated 5 Comments

Will Smith walked on the stage and smacked Chris Rock, reminding everyone that, yes, the Oscars are still a thing.

Then everyone really let Will Smith have it on Twitter, including opinionated ESPN host Stephen A. Smith. Except everyone tagged the wrong Will Smith.

Instead of tagging the actor, who has no Twitter handle, they tagged @willsmith, a self-described “dad and husband” and the “co-host of the Brad and Will Made a Tech Pod.”

The real Will Smith (or is it the fake?) finally had had enough, and decided to clear the air.

“Real talk, I’m not the person you’re upset/happy with,” @willsmith tweeted. “I make podcasts and video games for a living. At the risk of making people pissed off at me instead of that other guy, the world would be a better place if we stopped answering words with violence.”

Granted, this Will Smith can’t be all disappointed. He is now getting his 15 minutes of fame. One Twitter user even admonished him for using the name “Will Smith.” Ah, yes. Only in the idiot world of Twitter does someone get yelled at by a complete stranger for using their name as their handle.

Also only in the world of Twitter does everyone just say the first thing that comes to mind, while tagging the person they are verbally attacking, and not even checking to see if it’s the right person. What’s important is that you fire off the tweet full of your generally unwanted and unimportant opinion.

This was, after all, a celebrity spat. Few things are more unimportant than that.

Written by Sam Amico

Sam Amico is the assistant managing editor-newsdesk at OutKick. He is also the co-founder and senior writer at Hoopswire.com, and has covered the NBA for nearly 20 years, including his time at Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports and CBS Sports. A native of Akron, Ohio, his writing career began in Wyoming.

5 Comments

Leave a Reply

  2. He’s lucky he didn’t hit a real man it would have been game on for that self entitled cocky cheap shot mfer be no strutting away now have him arrested for assault legally you can’t lay hands on because someone says something you don’t like. And I am surprised CR didn’t respond rather than just whine he hit me wow

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here