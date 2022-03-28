Everyone Chastised The Wrong Will Smith On Twitter After The Chris Rock Incident

Will Smith walked on the stage and smacked Chris Rock, reminding everyone that, yes, the Oscars are still a thing.

Then everyone really let Will Smith have it on Twitter, including opinionated ESPN host Stephen A. Smith. Except everyone tagged the wrong Will Smith.

Instead of tagging the actor, who has no Twitter handle, they tagged @willsmith, a self-described “dad and husband” and the “co-host of the Brad and Will Made a Tech Pod.”

VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/j0Z184ZyXa — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 28, 2022

The real Will Smith (or is it the fake?) finally had had enough, and decided to clear the air.

“Real talk, I’m not the person you’re upset/happy with,” @willsmith tweeted. “I make podcasts and video games for a living. At the risk of making people pissed off at me instead of that other guy, the world would be a better place if we stopped answering words with violence.”

Real talk, I’m not the person you’re upset/happy with. I make podcasts and video games for a living. At the risk of making people pissed off at me instead of that other guy, the world would be a better place if we stopped answering words with violence. — Will Smith (@willsmith) March 28, 2022

Granted, this Will Smith can’t be all disappointed. He is now getting his 15 minutes of fame. One Twitter user even admonished him for using the name “Will Smith.” Ah, yes. Only in the idiot world of Twitter does someone get yelled at by a complete stranger for using their name as their handle.

Also only in the world of Twitter does everyone just say the first thing that comes to mind, while tagging the person they are verbally attacking, and not even checking to see if it’s the right person. What’s important is that you fire off the tweet full of your generally unwanted and unimportant opinion.

This was, after all, a celebrity spat. Few things are more unimportant than that.