Rock’Em Sock’Em: Did Will Smith Slap The S*** Out of Chris Rock At The Oscars?

During Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony from Los Angeles, comedian Chris Rock took the stage to present the award for Best Documentary. What ensued was stranger than fiction.

As Rock was doing crowd work, he zeroed in on Hollywood couple Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith and made a joke about her shiny dome by asking if she went full-method for GI Jane 2.

At first the joke appeared to land well with the duo until Will Smith got up from his seat, approached Rock on the mic and appeared to punch (or slap) the comedian.

Once Will returned to his seat, with the crowd waiting to get in on the joke, Smith started mouthing off to Rock and told him to keep her name out his f***ing mouth.

Was it real, or a desperate bid for ratings?

Watch:

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Guided by Kevin Harlan on one shoulder, Eli Manning on the other, Alejandro joins the OutKick community with an authentic passion for sports, pop culture, America, and episodes of Jeopardy!

 

Twitter: @AlejandroAveela

