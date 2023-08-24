Russia Extends Detention Of American Reporter, Continues To Prove Vladimir Putin Is A Scumbag

Videos by OutKick

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich won’t be released from Russian custody.

The WSJ reporter is being held in Russian custody on cooked up and absolutely absurd espionage charges. He was arrested in March and the hope has been the Biden administration can get him home as quickly as possible.

However, it won’t happen in the near future because a Russian court extended his detainment, according to The Associated Press. He faces at least eight months in Russian custody.

It’s the latest example of the Russian court system being a joke and Russian strongman Vladimir Putin being a complete scumbag.

US reporter for The Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich is still in Russian custody. (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Evan Gershkovich needs to come home.

The Brittney Griner situation shined a light on how corrupt and downright criminal the Russian justice system is. If they want someone behind bars, they’ll find a reason. Yes, Griner had oil cartridges, but she was sentenced to nearly a decade in prison before being traded for an arms dealer. It had nothing to do with a minor drug violation. It was all about messing with an American citizen.

Now, Putin is doing it again with Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, and it’s disgusting. Arresting a reporter is the sign of a failed state and dictatorship.

Russian court refuses to release WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)

Russian authorities claim he was “acting on the instructions of the American side, collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex,” according to the AP.

Yes, the Russians and Putin want people to believe Evan Gershkovich was a spy. How stupid do they think we are? Generally speaking, people with high profiles – like a journalist at a major publication – don’t make good spies. People with low profiles and no name recognition make great spies. You could find out who Gershkovich is with a simple Google search. Kind of makes being a spy impossible.

The reality is he was likely reporting on something the Russians and Putin simply didn’t like. For that, they arrested him and now it’s unclear when/if he’ll be out.

Vladimir Putin is out of control.

Some might not want to say it, but I definitely will. Putin is a piece of garbage and should be treated as such. He launched a completely illegal war in Ukraine that has destroyed the nation, left thousands dead and has torn families apart.

Putin also has no problem imprisoning anyone he doesn’t like or view as a threat. He’s a dictator running a gas station pretending to be a country.

The problem is he’s only becoming bolder. A plane believed to be carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin – the failed coup mastermind – went down Wednesday in Russia and nobody survived. There were some early indications it was shot down by Russian air defense systems.

If that’s true, it would be one of Putin’s most blatant uses of extreme force in recent memory. Things don’t happen in Russia without his approval.

If the plane was shot down, he 100% ordered it.

We need to bring Evan Gershkovich as quickly as possible. Arresting reporters is insane. Allowing Russia to mess with America and do nothing about it is even worse. Bring Evan home and don’t allow the USA to be made a mockery of.