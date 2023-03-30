Russia Detains American Journalist, Accuses Him Of Espionage

Videos by OutKick

Russia has detained American journalist and Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich.

The Russian government, which is wildly corrupt, announced Thursday that Gershkovich had been taken into custody by the Federal Security Service and accused him of being a spy, according to The New York Times. He was arrested in Yekaterinburg.

The FSB claimed Gershkovich “on the instructions of the United States, he was collecting information about one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex, which constitute a state secret.”

In response to his stunning and troubling arrest, the Wall Street Journal released a statement that the publication “is deeply concerned for the safety of Mr. Gershkovich.”

Gershkovich is part of the Wall Street Journal’s Moscow bureau and is accredited to work in the country.

Russia continues to be provocative.

Russia is one of the most dangerous governments in the world under Putin, and arresting an American journalist is the latest sign his regime is looking to push the limits.

First, Brittney Griner was held for nearly a year after a show trial. The WNBA player was originally sentenced to nearly a decade in a Russian prison.

Ultimately, she was swapped out for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was traded for Brittney Griner. (Photo credit: PORNCHAI KITTIWONGSAKUL/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, with the war raging in Ukraine and Russia deep in turmoil, Putin is apparently interested in adding more bargaining chips to the table.

Just to be clear, there’s next to zero shot Gershkovich is a spy. Generally speaking, the CIA doesn’t send in spies with very public profiles such as a journalist. The idea is to draw as little attention as possible – not the opposite.

This is nothing more than Putin trying to flex his muscles and push around the United States. That simply can’t be tolerated. American citizens, whether journalists or not, should be subject to the whims of a dictator. That’s even truer when it’s someone accredited to work in the country.

Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. (Photo by RAMIL SITDIKOV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

Free Gershkovich and do it immediately. This kind of conduct from Russia can’t be tolerated. By doing so, you only invite more aggression.