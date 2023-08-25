Eugenie Bouchard, Dayana Yastremska US Open Qualifying Match Gets Awkward After Handshake Snub

Videos by OutKick

A qualifying match at the US Open between Canadian Eugenie Bouchard and Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska got a little awkward with a handshake snub.

The 23-year-old Yastremska won Thursday’s match 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, but after the final point, the customary handshake was nowhere to be found. Instead, she iced Bouchard, opting to simply shake hands with the official and wave to the crowd.

The nastiness between the two goes back a little bit.

DAYANA IS BACKKKK

and the no handshake didn’t surprise me at all pic.twitter.com/45C3rdZTaF — ostaveit (@iamgomas) August 24, 2023

Very awkward, indeed.

According to The New York Post, a bit of animosity between the two shouldn’t be a surprise.

They played each other earlier this year at the Madrid Open, but Bouchard came out on top that time. The 29-year-old who used to date NFL QB Mason Rudolph and is a certified Instagram content factory celebrated the win with a tweet that she has since deleted.

“There’s something about playing dopers in Madrid,” Bouchard wrote at the time along with a photo of her celebrating.

That was a reference to when Yastremska faced allegations of doping in 2021. She was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing, but unfortunately, it is sometimes hard to wash away the stink of being called a cheater.

Bouchard apologized for the tweet.

“It was a lapse in judgment, and unnecessary,” Bouchard later said. “Though I’ve always championed fair play, I didn’t have all my facts in order and certainly didn’t mean to cause harm. I’m going to continue to work on myself going forward, both on and off the court.”

As you can see, not all was forgiven from Yastremska’s side.

Hm, if these two ever run into each other at another competition — and you’ve got to assume they will — maybe keep an eye on them.

