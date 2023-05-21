Videos by OutKick

Ethan Suplee is best known for his roles as Randy Hickey in “My Name Is Earl” and Louie Lastik in “Remember The Titans.” In both instances, he was considered overweight.

That is no longer the case. Suplee is shredded.

At 46 years old, Suplee has dropped half of his weight, if not more. Having once tipped the scale at 536 pounds, he is extremely proud of how far he has come.

He recently shared a before/after photo on Instagram, and it’s pretty astonishing. Suplee can be seen at his heaviest in the 2001 film Blow, and then in the gym today with an incredibly different physique.

Suplee credits his weight loss journey to falling in love. In an interview with People (the TV Show!), Suplee explained that his wife, Brandy Lewis, led him to see life differently.

I became, for the first time in my life, kind of interested in the future and having experiences with her. Like spending a day walking around a museum or going on a trip or hiking that I just wasn’t physically able to do. — Ethan Suplee, via People (the TV Show!)

Since then, Suplee has focused on getting in shape, and has.

Suplee lost 250 pounds from when he was at his heaviest. Over the course of his journey, Suplee has documented the progress on his podcast ‘American Glutton‘ — even sharing the “brutal” process of undergoing two major surgeries to remove excess skin.

It took a lot of work, obviously, but the father of four wants the focus to be on accomplishing one thing at a time, not specific numbers. Although the weight loss is great, it is the gratification of reaching a small goal, and the motivation to be better today than he was yesterday that really keeps Suplee going.