ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Backs Kaepernick: The Whiny Wokesters’ Martyr

The Dallas Cowboys are under fire from woke ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith for not expressing interest in signing racist martyr Colin Kaepernick.

With Dak Prescott out for several weeks due to a severe hand injury, Stephen A. found an opportune time to virtue signal and bring up Kaepernick as the perfect QB to lead the Cowboys, with a straight face.

However, Stephen A. commented that the state of Texas is too “patriotic” to consider signing Kaepernick, whose hypocrisy has ranged from getting paid millions by the NFL but comparing the league to a slave factory, to championing social justice while supporting tyrants like Fidel Castro.

Keeping in mind that the team started its year with an African-American quarterback under center, wokester Stephen A. fell flat on his face with the all-time bad take.

Tomi ripped into Stephen A. Smith — here are her Final Thoughts:

