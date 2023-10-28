ESPN’s Ryan Clark Plays His Go-To Race Card After Brady Quinn Calls Out Deshaun Watson

Videos by OutKick

Ryan Clark, who may be the most insufferable personality at ESPN, is angry that Brady Quinn disrespected Deshaun Watson earlier this week — just months after Clark himself called Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa a fat stripper on national TV.

Oh yeah, Clark also pulled out his handy-dandy ESPN race card and pretty much accused Brady Quinn of being racist towards Watson because he dared question why the Browns QB isn’t playing right now.

That’s called hitting all the right notes, folks. ESPN must be so damn proud this morning.

DeShaun Watson has had some trouble returning to his old form since becoming a Brown, & I feel confident in saying that. What, I won’t say is what @Brady_Quinn said. None of it. As an analyst it isn’t my job to judge a man’s intent. How can I? How can I challenge a man’s want to,… pic.twitter.com/DREewwLj5W — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 27, 2023

Ryan Clark is so full of crap I don’t know how he does it

Ryan Clark is so full of crap it’s hilarious. How do you spew that much BS without at least laughing a little bit while doing it? Excellent job of keeping a straight face here by Ryan. Bravo.

So, let’s dive in …

Brady Quinn and Deshaun Watson’s right-hand man got into it on Twitter earlier this week over Watson continuously missing games for the Browns despite him being cleared to play weeks ago.

Brady, of course, took Quincy Avery — who co-hosts a podcast with Watson and works as his throwing coach — to the woodshed:

Brady, I'm a be real. You don't know what the fuck you are talking bout, and sit behind a microphone gossiping like a little high school chick. https://t.co/wNZ8QkcWv6 — Quincy Avery (@QuincyAvery) October 24, 2023

Come on, that’s funny. Hey, maybe if Deshaun Watson wasn’t such a creep Brady Quinn wouldn’t have said it, but he is and Brady did, so get over it.

Anyway, back to woke Ryan Clark.

The ex-NFLer-turned-podcaster/ESPN mouthpiece got on his Pivot podcast and spewed the above crap earlier this week in response to mean Brady Quinn calling out Deshaun Watson.

The audacity!

And, of course, Ryan had to make it about race even though literally nobody was thinking that — except the liberal media, of course. Remember, nobody sees things as more black & white than sports media. Nobody.

Ryan’s above BS is even funnier when you remember the fact that he literally made fun of Tua for gaining weight over the offseason two months ago by calling him a fat stripper, and then had to get back online and apologize for it a few days later.

Brady, of course, reminded him of that, too:

Hilarious.

Thanks for the content, Ryan! Keep it up, big guy — you’re doing great.