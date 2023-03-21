ESPN’s Rob King, The Man Who Brought SC6 To The Masses, Reportedly Fired For Alleged Harrassment

Videos by OutKick

Executive Vice President Rob King is out at ESPN.

The network reportedly fired him after allegations of harassment. According to the New York Post, the harassment accusations were due to social media posts presented to ESPN’s human resources department.

He posted a farewell on his Twitter account after The Post broke the story.

“After nearly 20 years with ESPN, I have decided the time is right for me to leave the company,” King wrote. “I’m looking forward to spending more time with my family and friends, and wish the company continued success.”

After nearly 20 years with ESPN, I have decided the time is right for me to leave the company. I’m looking forward to spending more time with my family and friends, and wish the company continued success. — Rob King (@ESPN_RobKing) March 21, 2023

King was one of ESPN’s most accomplished and most influential executives.

Previously, King was the head of “SportsCenter” when ESPN had Jemele Hill and Michael Smith lead the 6 p.m. show. He also headed up ESPN.com.

Most recently, King was the executive at large for special projects. That position gave him the responsibility of the deciding overall journalistic direction of the company — which has become increasingly left-leaning over the years.

(Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Jackie Robinson Foundation)

King also helped lead ESPN’s Inclusive Content Committee — “a team with a core mission to enhance storytelling on all ESPN platforms by serving as a diverse resource for the company’s content creators,” according to the network’s website.

The nature of King’s alleged harassment has not been disclosed.

This is a developing story.