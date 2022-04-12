ESPN’s Adam Schefter Apologizes For ‘Insensitive’ Dwayne Haskins Tweet

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter apologized on Monday after getting lambasted for tweeting out the news of 24-year-old quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ death with unnecessary details from the player’s career tacked on.

Schefter announced Haskins’ sudden passing after the Steelers QB was fatally struck by a truck while walking along a Florida highway. He then caught flak for adding that the late player “struggled to catch on” as a starting QB in the NFL.

The insider tweeted:

“Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3.”

He acknowledged the poor wording by deleting the tweet and re-posting the announcement; but by then, the Twitter receipts were already printed.

From Haskins’ teammates to the general sports media, the collective pounced on Schefter for his elaborate statement.

On Monday’s episode of “The Adam Schefter Podcast,” Schefter explained the situation before apologizing and paying tribute to Haskins.

“It was insensitive, it was a mistake, and I can assure you is not my intention,” Schefter noted.

He added, “I wish I could have that tweet back. The focus should have been on Dwayne, who he was as a person, a husband, a friend and so much more. I wanted to apologize to Dwayne’s family, his friends, the players in the National Football League and offer my condolences to everybody close to Dwayne.”

As reported by OutKick’s Meg Turner, Schefter additionally caught heat on Saturday for seemingly putting his Twitter account on ‘safety mode,’ which automatically blocked any critics on his timeline.

OutKick founder Clay Travis reacted to Haskins’ tragic death on Monday’s OutKick the Show and touched on the Schefter controversy.

Clay stated that while the phrasing carried its undertones, the essence of the breaking report aimed to fulfill a general biography of the former first-rounder without intent to shade the late Haskins.

Listen in to Clay's reaction from Monday's episode.

