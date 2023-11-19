ESPN X Accounts Go Dark As America’s Biggest Companies Boycott The Platform

Videos by OutKick
All ESPN-related “X” accounts went dark Saturday, shortly after a slew of major companies initiated a protest against the platform.
Last week, X owner Elon Musk appeared to show support for a post that was deemed anti-Semitic. As a result, some of the biggest companies in America – Apple, Disney, IBM – stopped using X to advertise for their respective brands. Furthermore, several other Disney-related accounts – Disney+, Marvel, National Geographic, Star Wars and Pixar – have not posted since Friday.
ESPN, whose parent company is Disney, seems to have followed a similar pattern. On Saturday, no ESPN-related accounts posted any content, not even the ones pertaining to college football.
ESPN’s main account, ESPN CFB, and ESPN College GameDay went almost completely dark for all of November 18. This is remarkable considering the following things happened yesterday:
- Michigan became the first college football program to reach 1,000 wins.
- James Madison saw its undefeated season end after a dramatic finish against Appalachian State.
- A fan got Lee Corso’s autograph tattooed on his leg live on GameDay. Other accounts provided footage of the moment.
- Washington closed out a tight game against Oregon State to keep their CFP hopes alive.
- Heisman Trophy candidate Bo Nix had a record-tying day for Oregon.
All of these events would make for solid posts, and yet, no content appeared. Meanwhile, ESPN maintained an active presence on Facebook and Instagram.
The only post any of these accounts made on X was a story regarding Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis’ gruesome, season-ending injury against North Alabama.
Some ESPN Accounts Started Posting Content Again Sunday
Things were different for the network’s individual reporters and insiders. Adam Schefter, Marc Spears, Molly McGrath, and others all posted regularly throughout the day. Additionally, the ESPN PR account posted seven times Saturday.
Earlier this morning, the NFL on ESPN just published a clip of several NFL analysts discussing the play on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs. It was the account’s first post since Friday.
ESPN’s main account also broke the news of pitcher Aaron Nola’s extension with the Philadelphia Phillies. Again, it was the first non-repost bit of content from the account in two days.
OutKick has reached out to ESPN for a comment on the situation, but the company did not immediately respond. We will have more information for you as it comes.