ESPN X Accounts Go Dark As America’s Biggest Companies Boycott The Platform

All ESPN-related “X” accounts went dark Saturday, shortly after a slew of major companies initiated a protest against the platform.

Last week, X owner Elon Musk appeared to show support for a post that was deemed anti-Semitic. As a result, some of the biggest companies in America – Apple, Disney, IBM – stopped using X to advertise for their respective brands. Furthermore, several other Disney-related accounts – Disney+, Marvel, National Geographic, Star Wars and Pixar – have not posted since Friday.

ESPN, whose parent company is Disney, seems to have followed a similar pattern. On Saturday, no ESPN-related accounts posted any content, not even the ones pertaining to college football.

Based on the lack of activity from ESPN’s X accounts, you would have thought they decided to take the day off. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN’s main account, ESPN CFB, and ESPN College GameDay went almost completely dark for all of November 18. This is remarkable considering the following things happened yesterday:

Michigan became the first college football program to reach 1,000 wins.

James Madison saw its undefeated season end after a dramatic finish against Appalachian State.

A fan got Lee Corso’s autograph tattooed on his leg live on GameDay. Other accounts provided footage of the moment.

Washington closed out a tight game against Oregon State to keep their CFP hopes alive.

Heisman Trophy candidate Bo Nix had a record-tying day for Oregon.

All of these events would make for solid posts, and yet, no content appeared. Meanwhile, ESPN maintained an active presence on Facebook and Instagram.

The only post any of these accounts made on X was a story regarding Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis’ gruesome, season-ending injury against North Alabama.

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was carted off the field after his leg bent at an awkward angle on a run in the first quarter of Saturday's game against North Alabama. https://t.co/A5SMILxrk6 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 19, 2023

Some ESPN Accounts Started Posting Content Again Sunday

Things were different for the network’s individual reporters and insiders. Adam Schefter, Marc Spears, Molly McGrath, and others all posted regularly throughout the day. Additionally, the ESPN PR account posted seven times Saturday.

Earlier this morning, the NFL on ESPN just published a clip of several NFL analysts discussing the play on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs. It was the account’s first post since Friday.

For the last two weeks Josh Dobbs has led the NFL in QBR 😤 pic.twitter.com/zoR2SJ41ro — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 19, 2023

ESPN’s main account also broke the news of pitcher Aaron Nola’s extension with the Philadelphia Phillies. Again, it was the first non-repost bit of content from the account in two days.

OutKick has reached out to ESPN for a comment on the situation, but the company did not immediately respond. We will have more information for you as it comes.