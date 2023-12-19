ESPN Takes Wild Western Kentucky-Old Dominion Famous Toastery Bowl Off Main Channel During Overtime

Videos by OutKick

ESPN got a dream college football game on Monday afternoon. On paper, Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion in the Famous Toastery Bowl doesn’t seem all that great.

However, we’re talking about live football game on a Monday afternoon in the middle of December. For avid sports fans, the pickings are slim.

The game started terribly for the network, as Old Dominion raced to a 28-0 lead in what looked like a sure blowout. Western Kentucky could not possibly have done anything worse in the first 15 minutes of the game.

Check out the drive chart:

Drive chart for the first quarter (and some change) of the Famous Toastery Bowl between Western Kentucky and Old Dominion (Screenshot: ESPN)

I mean, wow. Three turnovers and four touchdowns allowed for Western Kentucky.

Even people who bet on the game probably tuned out at that point.

But if they did, they missed an absolutely wild second half.

Western Kentucky cut the deficit to two touchdowns on their first drive of the second half. But, Old Dominion scored with just over three minutes left in the third quarter to push the lead back three touchdowns (35-21).

Old Dominion Monarchs took a massive first-half lead over Western Kentucky Hilltoppers during the Famous Toastery Bowl on ESPN. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

At this point, you’d still be hard-pressed to find too many people interested in sticking around on ESPN.

When the fourth quarter started, Western Kentucky trailed by 21 points.

Western Kentucky mounts fourth-quarter comeback against Old Dominion in the Famous Toastery Bowl

WKU scored a touchdown early in the frame, forced an Old Dominion turnover and then scored again. Seven-point lead for Old Dominion.

After a quick three-and-out by Old Dominion, the Hilltoppers had a chance to tie the game. But, Western Kentucky turned the ball over for the FIFTH time in the game.

This one surely iced the game, right?

Wayne Matthews with a CLUTCH forced fumble, ODU recovers!! pic.twitter.com/AlYuVFS1Lc — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) December 18, 2023

Wrong. Old Dominion couldn’t get a first down, so they sent their field goal team out. And Western Kentucky BLOCKED the kick, keeping their hopes alive.

The Hilltoppers quickly moved the ball down the field and inside the Old Dominion 10-yard line. But, disaster struck again. Old Dominion sacked WKU quarterback Caden Veltkamp for a 10-yard loss on third-and-goal.

Western Kentucky faced fourth-and-goal from the 15-yard line. You can probably guess what happened next.

Prior to today, WKU freshman QB Caden Veltkamp had thrown 6 college passes.



On 4th & Goal from the 15-yd line, Veltkamp finds K.D. Hutchinson to tie the game and force OT.



Veltkamp has thrown for 370 yds, 5 TDs.



NEVER SAY THERE ARE TOO MANY BOWL GAMES. pic.twitter.com/J5sUyihzmq — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) December 18, 2023

I mean, c’mon. As the kids say, “this game was drunk.”

So, the two teams headed to overtime. Obviously, with news circulating that the game got a lot closer and Western Kentucky had a chance to tie, people tuned to ESPN to see the ending.

ESPN makes incredibly bizarre programming decision

With Old Dominion facing third down on the first possession of overtime, the network moved the game to ESPN 2.

Clearly, they had to switch off a wild overtime college football game to make room for some breaking news, right?

Wrong, again. No, ESPN moved the Famous Toastery Bowl — a game that they own, by the way — off of their main channel to air Sunday NFL Countdown … two hours before the kickoff of Monday Night Football.

THEY MOVED THE GAME TO ESPN2??? THIS IS BULLSHIT pic.twitter.com/UMoSOMjUwE — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 18, 2023

College football fans lost their minds…

Moving the Famous Toastery Bowl to ESPN 2 in OT is a DISGUSTING ABUSE OF POWER by Mickey Mouse. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 18, 2023

There's absolutely no way ESPN just switched off from what could be the greatest comeback in bowl game history for a pregame show — Barstool Western (@BarstoolWestern) December 18, 2023

AUSTIN REED WAS FINE WITH HIS DRAFT STOCK. MALACHI CORLEY OPTED OUT AT HALFTIME. ESPN TURNED THE GAME OFF MID OVERTIME.



DOESNT MATTER! VELTKAMP LEADS US BACK. DALVIN SMITH HAT TRICK. AND THE DEFENSE WITH TWO BLOCKED KICKS



ITS A GOOD DAY. A RED DAY. AND THE HILLTOPPERS, RISEEEE — The Towel Rack (@TheTowelRackWKU) December 18, 2023

For those of us who had to go out during the 4th quarter so we DVR'd the end of the game, THANKS FOR NOTHING @ESPN.



It's one thing to switch away from games that are blowouts, but this is PATHETIC. pic.twitter.com/P9JfZ1IvNf — Gary M (@nuggetpalooza) December 18, 2023

So, some people might have missed the ending. Here’s what happened:

Old Dominion got stopped on three-straight plays at the goal line. They lined up to go for it on fourth down, but committed a false start.

They sent out the field goal team. And…

OH MY GOD! WESTERN KENTUCKY BLOCKS ANOTHER ODU FG!!!!! THIS TIME IN OT!!! https://t.co/t6Zb3hv8xp pic.twitter.com/1ivfu3piGY — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) December 18, 2023

Shortly after, WKU lined up for a game-winning field goal.

WESTERN KENTUCKY COMPLETES THE 28 POINT COMEBACK!! THEY WIN THE FAMOUS TOASTERY BOWL IN OT!!! pic.twitter.com/mkZefAN1ru — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) December 18, 2023

Western Kentucky's Famous Toastery Bowl:



– Committed five turnovers

– Third-string QB took over

– Trailed 28-0

– Blocked a FG down 7 late

– Scored the tying TD on 4th-and-long

– Blocked a FG in OT

– Won with a FG in OT



FOR ALL THE TOAST pic.twitter.com/5kDf49oNXA — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 18, 2023

An absolute barn-burner of a football game. And ESPN decided that an NFL pregame show took precedence.

Wild turn of events, on all counts.