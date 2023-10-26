ESPN Hosts Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim, Malika Andrews Get Restraining Order Against Physician Who Allegedly Stalked Them

Videos by OutKick

ESPN hosts Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim, and Malika Andrews have all been granted restraining orders against an alleged stalker who has been accused of trespassing and sending disturbing messages.

Perhaps surprisingly, the alleged stalker is a physician.

41-year-old Ahmed Abubakar is the New Jersey-based internal medicine physician alleged to have an “unhealthy obsession” with the ESPN personalities.

Y’know, as opposed to those perfectly healthy obsessions that you always hear about.

The workplace violence restraining order is temporary and is set to be in place for three years. In addition to Smith, Qerim, and Andrews it also protects Smith’s sister Sumatra Hawkins, and Andrews’ fiance NBA reporter Dave McMenamin, both of whom are ESPN employees.

Abukar has been ordered to stay 100 yards from the hosts after being called an “imminent threat” to the three hosts.

According to Daily Mail, the physician sent a series of obscene and threatening messages over social media.

“You malignant c–t,” one of the disturbing messages allegedly sent to Qerimreads. “You liked to police you b–ch saying you never met me,” the message continued. “I hope endometriosis destroys all your genital organs so that you never get a man…

“May god punish you in hellfire for all eternity.”

Like I said, disturbing.

Abukar’s alleged behavior didn’t stop with messages. He is alleged to have visited (for lack of a better word) the network’s studio facilities in Los Angeles. This was reported to have been in a bid to confront Andrews.

On the other side of the country, Abukar is also accused of trespassing at Qerim’s residence in Connecticut.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle