ESPN Silent on Deshaun Watson Caught Shoving Ref, Somehow Doesn’t Get Ejected

Videos by OutKick

Rules for thee but not for me?

Deshaun Watson got away with a strong shove on a game official against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.

There was a clear view of Watson’s shove on ESPN on ABC’s primetime broadcast but it somehow fell under their radar as The Mothership failed to ever mention it or show the replay.

Think about it, a quarterback shoving a ref, that’s not deserving of its own spotlight? Even on an entertainment level, this is a misfire by ESPN (on ABC).

WATCH:

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Pushes A Referee 😳😳 Somehow This Was NOT An Ejection #DawgPound #HereWeGo #CLEvsPIT pic.twitter.com/UjZ1hMpd0q — SportsTalk (@TheSportsTalk0) September 19, 2023

Either someone’s asleep behind at ESPN HQ or they’re willingly disregarding a key moment in their Monday Night Football broadcast.

Contact with an NFL referee results in immediate ejection. Somehow, Watson was allowed to keep playing.

Watson got into some beef on the Steelers sideline. Referees stepped in; Watson threw a fit and pushed a ref aside. Lucky for Watson, the ref gave him slack.

The Browns were probably better off with a Watson ejection. Cleveland lost the game, 26-22.

It’s been an ugly night for Watson. His first snap resulted in a pick-6 that gave the Steelers an early lead. In the fourth, Deshaun Watson got called for two face mask-grabbing penalties on a drive that ended in a Browns fumble. With seven minutes left, Watson fumbled the ball. Steelers linebacker TJ Watt sacked Watson and recovered the ball for a 17-yard scoop and score.

The overwhelming verdict on social media thought Watson got away with an ejectable offense.

Deshaun Watson tonight:



– Pick 6

– 2 Facemask penalties

– 1 Ref Shove

– Scoop and Score Fumble pic.twitter.com/oWhq5Ff2Tr — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 19, 2023

Why was Deshaun Watson allowed to put his hands on the referee there? #Steelers — ForTheCity_412 (@JimStamm22) September 19, 2023

Anyone else see Deshaun Watson shove the referee? Why is he even still in the game? Should’ve been an automatic ejection — Barton (0-2) (3-0) (@Barton_1015) September 19, 2023

there is absolutely zero reason deshaun watson should be playing football right now



two egregious face masks where he threw the players to the ground and pushed a referee after throwing a fit for being called on the first penalty — 𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 (@JTRB1) September 19, 2023

Why Did ESPN Ignore The Shove?

Did Watson Deserve To Be Ejected From Monday’s Game?