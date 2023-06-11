ESPN Producer Kyle Brown Died At College Baseball Game Saturday; 2-Time Emmy Winner Was ‘Deeply Admired’

updated

ESPN producer Kyle Brown, 42 and a father of four, died Saturday shortly before the Alabama Super Regional game at Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C., the network confirmed Sunday.

ESPN Employee Died Just Before Start Of Alabama-Wake Forest Super Regional Game

“Beloved ESPN director Kyle Brown suffered a medical emergency and tragically passed away,” a statement from ESPN communications director Bill Hofheimer said Sunday morning. The start of the game was rescheduled from noon until 2:15 p.m. Saturday, and No. 1 Wake Forest won 5-4. The two teams started Game 2 of the best-of-three Super Regional at noon Sunday.

ESPN’s Kyle Brown Pitched At Ohio State

A former Ohio State pitcher, Brown “cherished the opportunity to have a career in sports,” the statement said. “His ESPN family wishes to extend our deepest condolences and full support to Kyle’s loved ones.” He had worked at ESPN for 16 years.

Brown leaves his wife Megan, daughters Makayla (age 14) and Madyn (6) and sons Carson (11) and Camden (9), and their dog, Rookie. He won two Sports Emmy Awards while covering several sports, including baseball, basketball, college football and Monday Night Football.

“Kyle was a deeply admired member of our production team and highly accomplished,” the statement said.

Brown pitched for three seasons at Ohio State from 2000-02. He had a career record of 8-3. He went 4-0 in 2000 with a 3.41 earned run average and 4-1 at 5.30 in 2001.

Written by Glenn Guilbeau

