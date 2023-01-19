ESPN Makes Epic Blunder With Michael Vick Graphic During Virginia Tech Basketball Game

Michael Vick was among a number of celebrities in attendance for the Virginia Tech-Virginia game on Wednesday night. The former NFL QB was sitting in the front row to watch his Hokies, which ESPN made note of during the broadcast, but then proceeded to make a hilarious mistake with its graphic.

While ESPN was prepared with a graphic for Vick and a note about his time as a Virginia Tech quarterback, the network put the graphic underneath a shot of Dick Bennett, the father of Tony Bennett, the Virginia head coach.

The blunder made for a funny and viral moment during the game.

These mistakes happen during broadcasts pretty frequently when networks try and show random family members of players and coaches during games, but this is certainly one of the most egregious mistakes we’ve seen in this sort of situation in quite some time.

Despite Bennett being mistaken for Vick, it’s safe to say he had a good night watching his son coach the Cavaliers to a 78-68 win.

Vick, on the other hand, not only missed out on some screentime but had to sit there and watch his Hokies lose what was their sixth straight game of the season. After starting the year 11-1, Virginia Tech is now 11-7 and just 1-6 in the ACC.

