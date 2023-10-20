ESPN Hilariously Cuts From Marshall Fan Wearing ‘Game F**kin’ Day’ Shirt

Videos by OutKick

Yes, this is the FCC speaking.

ESPN couldn’t look away quickly enough as a rabid fan at Marshall versus James Madison‘s football game.

In the first quarter of Thursday night’s game, ESPN’s cameras showed the animated fans at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, including a big hoss with a “GAME F**KIN DAY!” shirt.

Cameras lingered on the fan for a full second before a broadcast signal intrusion flashed on the screen. Even the broadcasters’ booth shared a laugh over the clear broadcasting foul that may or may not result in an FCC fine for the Mothership.

WATCH:

ESPN's censors couldn't cut the signal fast enough… 😂 pic.twitter.com/vxQVDHW8gL — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 19, 2023

Despite being a blink-and-you’ll-miss moment, it captured the wild essence of what makes college football so f**kin’ cool.

If anything, ESPN should’ve lingered on the Marshall fan’s allegiance to at least get their money’s worth in television fines.