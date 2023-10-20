ESPN Hilariously Cuts From Marshall Fan Wearing ‘Game F**kin’ Day’ Shirt

Videos by OutKick

Yes, this is the FCC speaking.

ESPN couldn’t look away quickly enough as a rabid fan at Marshall versus James Madison‘s football game.

In the first quarter of Thursday night’s game, ESPN’s cameras showed the animated fans at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, including a big hoss with a “GAME F**KIN DAY!” shirt.

Cameras lingered on the fan for a full second before a broadcast signal intrusion flashed on the screen. Even the broadcasters’ booth shared a laugh over the clear broadcasting foul that may or may not result in an FCC fine for the Mothership.

WATCH:

Despite being a blink-and-you’ll-miss moment, it captured the wild essence of what makes college football so f**kin’ cool.

If anything, ESPN should’ve lingered on the Marshall fan’s allegiance to at least get their money’s worth in television fines.

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok

ESPN

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Jeopardy expert and grumpy sports fan that has watched every movie.

Leave a Reply