ESPN Employee Died Just Before Start Of Alabama-Wake Forest Super Regional Game

An ESPN employee working the Alabama-Wake Forest NCAA Super Regional Saturday morning in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, died approximately an hour before the game’s scheduled start at noon, an OutKick source confirmed.

Game officials postponed the start of the game until 2:15 p.m. at Wake Forest’s David F. Couch Ballpark. The ESPN employee had just attended a pregame meeting about the game’s coverage that was scheduled for ESPN.

At about 11 a.m., Wake Forest said the start of the game was postponed because of “a non-game related medical event.”

ESPN Had No Other Details

OutKick reached ESPN spokesman Bill Hofheimer Saturday night, but he had no further details at this time.

The game started at 2:15 p.m. on ESPN+. No. 1 Wake Forest defeated the No. 16 seed Crimson Tide, 5-4. Rhett Lowder picked up the win with six strikeouts over six and one-third innings. He allowed five hits. Lowder (15-0) leads the nation in victories.

Luke Holman (7-4) took the loss for Alabama (43-20).

Tommy Hawke, Danny Corona and Justin Johnson homered for Wake Forest (51-10). Caden Rose homered twice for Alabama, and Colby Shelton homered.

Wake Forest 1 Win From College World Series

Wake Forest can reach its first College World Series since 1955 with a win over Alabama at noon Sunday. Television information is to be announced. Wake Forest won its only national championship in 1955.

Should Alabama win Sunday, the two will play Monday in the best-of-three Super Regional.

Written by Glenn Guilbeau

