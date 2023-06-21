ESPN Drops National Morning Radio Show Featuring Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams, Max Kellerman

Videos by OutKick

Max Kellerman, Keshawn Johnson, and Jay Williams had to know this was coming, but ESPN has reportedly axed their morning radio show.

According to The New York Post, the network has decided to boot the Keyshawn, JWill, & Max show, which occupied one of the network’s morning radio spots.

The expectation is that despite the end of their radio show, all three will stay at ESPN… for now.

That’s because, as everyone and their mother knows, the Worldwide Leader in Sports is undergoing some restructuring. And the cancellation of the show is being blamed on that.

However, Kellerman is — as The Post put it — one of the network’s big-money guys. However, his deal is nearing an end, and his TV show This Just In is already on the way out. That’s because the network needed to clear a spot in its lineup for an even bigger-money guy: Pat McAfee.

Meanwhile, Keyshawn Johnson signed a four-year deal last year worth a reported $18 million. Unfortunately, for him, that deal doesn’t make him safe either. It’s believed that the company could buy out some contracts as part of the restructuring.

As for Williams, his contract reportedly runs out at the end of the summer.

Like I said, everyone knew this was coming especially with the financial struggles ESPN’s parent company is going through as well as the edition of McAfee.

Still, hearing that alarm go off every morning with the sword of Damocles hanging over you wouldn’t exactly be fun.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle