New ESPN Analytics NFL WR Metric Says Nico Collins Better Than Tyreek Hill, Ja’Marr Chase

Videos by OutKick

ESPN Analytics unveiled their brand new metric last week. It attempts to capture the best wide receivers in the NFL using tracking data. According to the metric, Nico Collins is a Top 5 receiver, Ja’Marr Chase is outside the Top 10 and Tyreek Hill doesn’t crack the Top 20.

Uh, what?

Before we dive into the list, here’s how ESPN describes their grading system: “These ratings use player-tracking data from NFL Next Gen Stats to evaluate every route a pass catcher runs and scores his performance in three phases of the game, from 0 to 99.”

The three scores are “Open Score,” “Catch Score” and “Yards After Catch Score.” Those are then averaged together to give the player an overall rating.

According to their data, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is the best in the league this season. OK, no major qualms there. I could argue about the particular order, but A.J. Brown is an elite wide receiver.

ESPN Analytics pegs A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles as the best NFL wide receiver so far in 2023. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Next up, though, is Brandon Aiyuk. Aiyuk is a very good receiver, but the second-best in the league in 2023? That seems like a bit of a stretch. CeeDee Lamb and DJ Moore come in at three and four, respectively. Fine. Again, could quibble with those selections but they’re not as egregious as some of the other rankings.

ESPN Analytics loves Houston Texans wide receivers, apparently

For example, the fifth-rated wide receiver in the NFL according to ESPN Analytics is … Nico Collins. Collins is playing well with rookie quarterback CJ Stroud in Houston, there’s no question. But he’s not even close to a Top 5 wide receiver.

ESPN Analytics NFL WR Rankings, 1-15, with Nico Collins at #5, Ja’Marr Chase at #12. (Screenshot: ESPNAnalytics.com)

There’s something about ESPN grading and Texans wide receivers, too, because rookie Tank Dell ranks seventh. Both Houston wide outs are ahead of players like Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Cooper Kupp, DK Metcalf and Garrett Wilson.

C’mon. Tell me that any NFL GM is taking either Collins or Dell over any of those guys mentioned. I’d call you a liar.

Ja’Marr Chase is ranked 12th. That’s ridiculous. He struggled a bit thanks to Joe Burrow’s calf injury limiting the entire Cincinnati offense. But Chase has nearly 600 yards receiving in the past five games.

ESPN Analytics says Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals is just the 12th best NFL wide receiver so far in 2023. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

It’s not just this year, either. ESPN Analytics apparently hates Ja’Marr Chase. They ranked him 12th last season when he racked up over 1,000 yards in just 12 games.

No one more disrespected by these rankings than Tyreek Hill

However, the Chase hate is nothing compared to the Tyreek Hill disrespect. Arguably the league’s most dangerous receiver, ESPN puts Hill at 22nd overall, just behind Jakobi Meyers and Josh Downs. Seriously.

ESPN Analytics wide receiver rankings, 15-30, where Tyreek Hill comes in at #22. (Screenshot: ESPNAnalytics.com)

The funniest part here is that the first number represents the player’s receiving yardage this season. Hill stands at 1,014 yards. That’s more than the two players ranked ahead of him. COMBINED.

This actually makes me angry. Why? Because the analytics community already gets a bad rap. Anytime a team goes for a fourth down and doesn’t get it, commentators just start shouting “analytics!”

The “football guys” hate analytics. Mostly because “football guys” and math don’t go hand in hand. Analytics is a tool that, when used properly, just provides a deeper understanding around the game of football.

ESPN Analytics believes Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins is not one of the 20 best NFL wide receiver so far in 2023. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

But, when a company like ESPN puts something like this out and calls it “analytics,” it sets all of us back. Anyone who sees this list and has a functional brain and working eyeballs is going to dismiss it as trash.

Which, they should. Tyreek Hill as the 22nd best receiver despite cresting the 1,000-yard mark in eight games? Absurd.

Stefon Diggs, the NFL leader in catches (64) — just three ahead of Tyreek Hill, by the way — ranks 30th?

ESPN puts out a lot of questionable content. And, I say this with all sincerity: this might just be the most laughable of all.