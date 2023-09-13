From The Navy SEALs To War In Afghanistan As An FBI Agent | Errol Doebler

Videos by OutKick

Errol Doebler has lived a crazy life, and he joined American Joyride to talk all about it.

Errol graduated from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, became a Navy SEAL after a couple years on a ship, suffered serious head injuries that changed his life and forced him out of the military and that led him to eventually joining the FBI. From there, he eventually deployed attached to the Army Rangers to Afghanistan to fight the terrorists. Now, he focuses on helping others become the best versions of themselves they can.

As usual, grab your favorite drink, and let’s roll.

