Ernie Els Torches PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan For ‘Bullsh-t’ Deal With Saudi, LIV Golf

Videos by OutKick

The proposed merger set to reshape the world of professional golf isn’t just ruffling the feathers of some of the game’s biggest names today, but legends of the game as well. Four-time major winner Ernie Els is furious about the situation.

Many are frustrated with the idea of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour getting into bed with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), which funds LIV Golf, and, in turn, offering the Saudis a seat at the table.

Jay Monahan has been brutally criticized since the announcement of the merger, and Ernie Els is just the latest to take aim. (Getty Images)

Els’ anger, however, is directed towards PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and how he and a select few others brokered this deal in secret.

“No way. And the board has to change,” Els told Sports Illustrated when asked if Monahan would still be around if this happened during his playing heyday.

“You do sh-t like this. I’m sorry, it’s not right. Talk to us, tell us what you’re going to do, plan on negotiating. Don’t just go rogue as a member of the board and come back with a deal and think we’re all going to say yes. You’re affecting people’s lives. You’re affecting the professional game. It’s just so bad.”

“The commissioner is supposed to be the guy running our tour. These board members make a deal or a so-called deal and with no input from the players. It’s absolute shambles. I’m worried.”

“I spent almost 30 years on tour. … There’s a lot of guys who did a lot for this tour. They helped the tour and helped build the game. Are you kidding me? And then this bullsh-t,” Els continued.

Els is far from the only one who shares this exact opinion when it comes to the shadiness of the entire situation. Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler shared a similar sentiment just last week.

As for Monahan, he recently returned to his post as commissioner after stepping away last month to deal with a medical situation. While it’s great to see him return to form and get back to his desk, it’s unclear how long he’ll occupy that seat moving forward.