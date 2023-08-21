PGA Tour Golfer Erik Compton Arrested After Allegedly Throwing His Wife Into A Wall

Videos by OutKick

Erik Compton, a professional golfer who has played in two PGA Tour events in 2023, was arrested in Florida over the weekend and taken to jail on charges of domestic battery and strong arm robbery.

According to WSVN, Compton allegedly threw his wife into a wall at their home and threw her phone into a pool during an argument.

The arrested reports from Miami-Dade police Department stated that he and his wife were having a verbal argument about “relationship issues,” which is when Compton’s wife took out her phone and began recording. Compton allegedly grabbed his wife by the shoulders and threw her into a wall, leaving her with “small bruises on her left arm.”

The report stated that Compton’s wife left the house and drove to a friend’s home and called the police.

Erik Compton was arrested in Florida after allegedly throwing his wife into a wall at his home. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Compton finished T-29 and T-63 in his two starts on the PGA Tour in 2023. The 43-year-old has recorded five Top 5 finishes in 168 career starts on Tour, including a T-2 finish in the 2014 U.S. Open.

Compton was diagnosed with viral cardiomyopathy when he was just nine-years-old. Since then, he’s undergone two heart transplants, the first coming in 1992 when he was only 12 and his second transplant taking place in 2008.

The Coral Gables, Florida native has earned $4.1 million on the PGA Tour during his career.