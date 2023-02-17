Eric Johnson, Former NFL Player, Arrested, Accused Of Human Trafficking

Videos by OutKick

Former NFL player Eric Johnson is among eight people who have been arrested and accused of human trafficking in Georgia. In addition to trafficking four women and one girl, Johnson also faces gang-related charges.

Johnson and the other seven men accused are part of Georgia’s “LOTTO” gang. The gang’s name is an acronym for “Last One to Take Over.”

Per Atlanta’s Fox 5, Johnson and the LOTTO gang members face charges of: “trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act, conspiracy to violate the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act (RICO), aggravated assault and kidnapping.”

The charges were handed down on Thursday after an investigation by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Officer Special Investigations section.

Fox 5 went on to detail that the indictment includes “41 predicate and overt acts committed between Oct. 2021 and July 2022.” Johnson and LOTTO members used violence to force women into having sex in exchange for money. Additionally, the four women and one girl involved were held against their will.

Eric Johnson is a former NFL player who was arrested and accused of human trafficking. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images).

Johnson Previously Played In The Super Bowl

Prior to his arrest, Johnson was most-known for scoring a touchdown in Super Bowl XXXVII as a member of the Raiders. Eric Johnson, now 46, returned a blocked punt for a score during the Raiders’ loss to Tampa Bay.

After a standout career at Nebraska, Johnson played four seasons with the Raiders. He then spent one season each with the Falcons and Cardinals.

Johnson is said to be one of three leaders within the LOTTO gang. He was individually charged with RICO, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

If convicted, Johnson could face life in prison.

